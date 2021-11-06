Log in
New Homes by Corvias Improve Military Housing at Eglin Air Force Base

11/06/2021 | 10:04am EDT
“Defender Landing Community” Includes 70+ New Homes and Community Features

Seventy-two new homes are near-completion to improve on-base military housing at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB) as part of the military housing privatization initiative program with Corvias. These homes add to the 729 homes constructed since Corvias began its housing partnership at Eglin AFB in 2013.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211106005125/en/

Corvias, a long-term solutions and management partner to the U.S. military, is nearing the completion of Defender Landing, Eglin Air Force Base’s newly constructed community that features 72 Senior Officer LEED Silver certifiable homes with tankless water heaters, Energy Star appliances, low VOC paint, an open floor plan, storage, and an irrigation system. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is incredibly satisfying to be part of a total community transformation like what has happened at Eglin AFB,” said Pete Sims, head of asset management for Corvias. “Eglin AFB has always been considered a destination installation, but now it can truly offer the complete package, which includes, well-equipped, environmentally-friendly on-base homes.”

Defender Landing is entirely comprised of newly constructed single-family homes. Every Defender Landing home will be LEED Silver certifiable and feature tankless water heaters, Energy Star appliances, low VOC paint, an open floor plan, storage, and an irrigation system. Corvias also incorporated connecting sidewalks, pavilions, playgrounds, and bus stops throughout the community.

Defender Landing’s construction has been a multi-step process. Corvias first demolished military-constructed homes built in the 1950s. Then, the company treated the soil, and developed new site infrastructure, including roads, curbs, sidewalks, waterlines, sewer lines, storm lines, and ponds.

Following the infrastructure work, Corvias completed Defender Landing’s first home in June 2020 and has been consistently delivering the remaining homes. The community will boast the following breakdown of housing for the most senior Air Force leaders:

  • Seven E-9 homes (completed)
  • Forty-four Field Grade Officer homes (31 are complete; 13 will be complete by December 2021)
  • Sixteen waterfront Wing Commander homes (completed)
  • Three Installation Commander homes (all three will be completed in December 2021)
  • Two General Officer homes (both will be completed in February 2022)

Corvias anticipates delivering Defender Landing’s final home in February 2022, which will close out the initial development period for the installation.

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.


© Business Wire 2021
