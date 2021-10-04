New HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB Mouse Pad Brightens the Gaming World

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB mouse pad. Made with a densely woven cloth surface tuned for precision and control, the new mouse pad includes dynamic RGB lighting effects with lights that run along the edge of the mouse pad. Pulsefire Mat RGB features two lighting zones that are customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software.

The mouse pad offers onboard memory to save up to three lighting profiles, as well as a built-in touch sensor to easily switch between profiles for an uninterrupted, intuitive experience. Pulsefire Mat RGB also utilizes seamlessly stitched, anti-fray edges that provide a flat and uniform surface and resistance to daily wear and tear.

“Gamers are on the hunt for the latest gear to enhance their gaming setups, and the new HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB mouse pad brings an extra level of customization to their gaming setup,” said Marcus Hermann, director of PC gaming, HyperX. “The new Pulsefire Mat RGB compliments HyperX’s existing RGB products enabling gamers to personalize their setups with customizable lighting across headsets, keyboards, microphones, mice, and mouse pads.”

The mouse pad’s gaming surface features densely woven cloth tuned for precision and an anti-slip rubber base offers stability to firmly keep the mouse pad in place to accommodate mouse movements and gaming setups, Pulsefire Mat RGB is available in XL size and can conveniently be rolled up for easy portability. The mouse pad is backed by a two-year warranty.

Availability

The HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB mouse pad is initially available in the U.S. for $49.99 through Best Buy. For more information on global availability, please visit the HyperX mouse pad page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB Mouse Pad Specifications:

Part Number

4S7T2AA

Mouse Pad Specifications

Light effects: 2 RGB lighting zones1

Onboard memory: 3 profiles

Physical Specifications

Material: Cloth, rubber

Size: XL

Width: 900mm

Length: 420mm

Thickness: 4mm

Weight: 1000g

Cable type: Attached, braided

Cable length: 1.8m

1*RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

