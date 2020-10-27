New IGNITE expo drives business to diverse farmers and ranchers
0
10/27/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighQuest Group, a leading event firm serving global agribusiness, has expanded its IGNITE Business Expo to provide a pathway to connect multinational corporations to agricultural producers who represent minority groups, whether that be based on culture, race, gender, sexual orientation or disability. The four-day virtual expo – this November 12 and 23, and December 1 & 2 – will provide training, networking and new business opportunities for those diverse owners.
“We work with many large global agribusinesses, such as Barilla and Cargill, and they have shown interest in connecting with diverse producers, which brought us to creating IGNITE,” said Joy O’Shaughnessy, chief operating officer at HighQuest Group and event director for the company’s Women in Agribusiness Summit, who noted that the IGNITE series began in 2019 with an expo to assist women-owned businesses. “We are excited to be a part of creating more opportunities for the economic advancement of diverse-owned businesses, and encourage these farm and ranch owners in the designated categories to reach out to us to take advantage of the IGNITE offerings.”
On day two, November 23, producers will receive training on creating a winning ‘elevator pitch’ and instruction on how to professionally present themselves on camera (Zoom) in preparation of their showcase presentations for the corporations.
On Tuesday, December 1, the suppliers and producers will come together (virtually) for roundtable discussions, networking and a showcase presentation to highlight their products and services. On the final day, Wednesday, December 2, the producers will have one-on-one meetings with potential clients, based on interest received from the previous day.
HighQuest Group, headquartered in north of Boston, Mass., is a strategic advisory, event and media firm serving corporations, financial investors and governments across the global food and agribusiness value chains. Founded in 2000, HighQuest has successfully completed over 400 strategic advisory engagements and hosts preeminent industry events. Highquestgroup.com