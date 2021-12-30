New IIP Tables 2.2 and 4.1

|
Readme
December 30, 2021
This file contains new tables 2.2 and 4.1 that were introduced with the December 30, 2021, release of the International Investment Position (IIP) Accounts. IIP table 2.2 features direct investment positions in U.S. resident special purpose entities (SPEs), which are U.S. legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence, and IIP table 4.1 features U.S. debt positions by currency, sector, and maturity for U.S. assets and liabilities.
In March 2022, these tables will be updated and published as addenda to the current tables in BEA's Interactive Data Application. In June 2022, the statistics will be updated and incorporated into the standard presentation of the IIP in the Interactive Data Application and in BEA's Data Application Programming Interface.
For more information on IIP table 2.2, see "New Statistics on U.S. Resident Special Purpose Entities in the International Investment Position Accounts."
For more information on IIP table 4.1, see "New Statistics on U.S. Debt Positions in the International Investment Position Accounts."
IIP Table 2.2
Table 2.2. U.S. Direct Investment Positions in U.S. Resident SPEs at the End of the Year
[Millions of dollars]
Bureau of Economic Analysis
Release Date: December 30, 2021 - Next Release Date: March 29, 2022
Line
Type of investment
Total (SPEs plus non-SPEs)
U.S. resident SPEs
U.S. resident non-SPEs
2020
2020
2020
1
U.S. direct investment liabilities at market value, asset/liability basis (table 2.1, line 18) /1/
11,977,868
491,398
11,486,470
2
Equity
10,261,962
461,896
9,800,066
3
Debt instruments
1,715,906
29,502
1,686,404
4
U.S. affiliates' liabilities
1,014,252
29,502
984,750
5
U.S. parents' liabilities
701,655
/2/
701,655
Addendum
6
U.S. affiliates' debt assets
462,707
20,017
442,690
Legend / Footnotes:
SPEs Special purpose entities. Legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence.
1. Positions on an asset/liability basis are organized according to whether the positions are assets or liabilities. Liabilities include U.S. affiliate and U.S. parent liabilities, and assets include U.S. parent and U.S. affiliate claims.
2. A U.S. parent can be a U.S. resident SPE, but they are not separately distinguished in BEA's source data.
IIP Table 4.1
Table 4.1. U.S. Debt Positions by Currency, Sector, and Maturity at the End of the Quarter
[Millions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted]
Bureau of Economic Analysis
Release Date: December 30, 2021 - Next Release Date: March 29, 2022
Line
Type of investment
Total (short term plus long term)
Total (short term plus long term)
Short term /1/
Short term /1/
Long term
Long term
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
1
U.S. debt assets except reserve assets (sum of table 1.2, lines 9, 12, 23, 24, and 26)
10,177,650
10,060,341
10,008,677
10,300,867
10,325,851
10,395,805
10,581,253
5,375,376
5,165,015
4,984,917
5,066,722
5,053,150
5,044,651
5,004,849
4,802,275
4,895,326
5,023,759
5,234,144
5,272,701
5,351,154
5,576,404
2
U.S. dollar
8,051,408
7,949,408
8,044,252
8,298,655
8,370,198
8,397,052
8,578,618
4,188,310
4,030,128
4,013,732
4,089,766
4,121,528
4,117,939
4,108,750
3,863,098
3,919,280
4,030,520
4,208,889
4,248,670
4,279,112
4,469,868
3
Foreign currency
2,126,242
2,110,932
1,964,425
2,002,211
1,955,653
1,998,753
2,002,635
1,187,066
1,134,887
971,185
976,957
931,622
926,711
896,099
939,176
976,046
993,239
1,025,255
1,024,031
1,072,042
1,106,536
4
Euro
850,313
754,951
739,447
755,896
764,361
793,872
794,093
494,261
398,396
380,398
382,632
390,331
395,818
386,716
356,052
356,555
359,049
373,264
374,030
398,054
407,377
5
Yen
435,027
483,368
369,443
350,005
316,632
292,114
289,289
326,620
366,385
248,343
228,603
197,050
170,257
162,211
108,407
116,983
121,100
121,402
119,582
121,857
127,079
6
Other foreign currencies
840,902
872,613
855,534
896,310
874,660
912,767
919,253
366,185
370,105
342,444
365,722
344,242
360,636
347,172
474,717
502,508
513,090
530,588
530,419
552,131
572,080
7
Central bank
357,674
226,884
23,895
17,883
2,510
568
328
357,674
226,884
23,895
17,883
2,510
568
328
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
U.S. dollar
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Foreign currency
357,674
226,884
23,895
17,883
2,510
568
328
357,674
226,884
23,895
17,883
2,510
568
328
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Euro
137,032
30,272
1,763
4,190
510
318
228
137,032
30,272
1,763
4,190
510
318
228
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Yen
174,707
156,239
18,536
0
0
0
0
174,707
156,239
18,536
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Other foreign currencies
45,935
40,373
3,596
13,693
2,000
250
100
45,935
40,373
3,596
13,693
2,000
250
100
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Deposit-taking institutions except central bank
2,559,271
2,510,600
2,450,446
2,468,100
2,495,816
2,459,368
2,409,301
1,746,056
1,751,286
1,713,799
1,658,261
1,651,684
1,613,897
1,554,859
813,215
759,314
736,647
809,839
844,132
845,471
854,441
14
U.S. dollar
2,116,074
2,016,210
1,967,124
2,017,760
2,049,883
2,012,312
1,983,998
1,499,678
1,457,347
1,419,637
1,401,683
1,397,150
1,364,997
1,326,122
616,396
558,862
547,487
616,077
652,733
647,314
657,876
15
Foreign currency
443,198
494,391
483,322
450,340
445,933
447,056
425,302
246,379
293,939
294,163
256,578
254,534
248,900
228,737
196,819
200,452
189,159
193,762
191,399
198,156
196,565
16
Euro
169,882
185,107
181,619
166,541
164,269
159,522
157,384
92,237
106,832
107,996
90,551
88,965
83,062
80,526
77,645
78,274
73,622
75,990
75,303
76,460
76,858
17
Yen
88,071
103,699
111,329
99,769
101,974
100,140
92,876
54,648
68,557
76,251
65,715
68,174
64,979
57,479
33,423
35,141
35,078
34,054
33,800
35,161
35,397
18
Other foreign currencies
185,245
205,585
190,374
184,031
179,691
187,395
175,042
99,493
118,549
109,915
100,312
97,395
100,859
90,732
85,752
87,036
80,459
83,719
82,296
86,536
84,310
19
Other financial institutions
4,374,410
4,573,681
4,635,677
4,824,569
4,847,985
4,930,315
5,111,945
2,020,817
2,036,406
1,993,844
2,061,677
2,086,256
2,123,990
2,124,313
2,353,593
2,537,275
2,641,833
2,762,892
2,761,729
2,806,326
2,987,632
20
U.S. dollar
3,569,205
3,676,003
3,702,744
3,852,389
3,904,205
3,980,938
4,120,861
1,763,002
1,731,286
1,677,927
1,733,667
1,786,897
1,829,204
1,831,213
1,806,203
1,944,717
2,024,816
2,118,722
2,117,308
2,151,734
2,289,648
21
Foreign currency
805,205
897,678
932,934
972,180
943,780
949,377
991,084
257,815
305,121
315,917
328,009
299,359
294,786
293,101
547,390
592,558
617,017
644,170
644,421
654,591
697,983
22
Euro
284,453
299,520
307,265
317,058
316,420
327,135
342,145
83,071
82,431
81,430
80,913
79,738
86,418
85,572
201,382
217,089
225,836
236,145
236,682
240,716
256,573
23
Yen
134,873
184,246
195,924
193,740
166,953
147,662
152,150
|
75,155
|
117,215
|
125,904
|
122,348
|
96,842
|
77,531
|
77,314
|
59,718
|
67,030
|
70,020
|
71,393
|
70,111
|
70,131
|
74,836
|
24
|
Other foreign currencies
|
385,879
|
413,913
|
429,745
|
461,381
|
460,407
|
474,581
|
496,789
|
99,589
|
105,474
|
108,583
|
124,749
|
122,778
|
130,836
|
130,215
|
286,290
|
308,438
|
321,162
|
336,632
|
337,629
|
343,744
|
366,575
|
25
|
Nonfinancial institutions except general government
|
1,621,879
|
1,540,020
|
1,651,788
|
1,731,117
|
1,724,987
|
1,728,381
|
1,767,030
|
1,250,829
|
1,150,438
|
1,253,378
|
1,328,901
|
1,312,701
|
1,306,196
|
1,325,349
|
371,050
|
389,582
|
398,410
|
402,216
|
412,286
|
422,185
|
441,681
|
26
|
U.S. dollar
|
1,241,703
|
1,173,513
|
1,255,909
|
1,296,782
|
1,288,493
|
1,283,025
|
1,327,562
|
925,631
|
841,495
|
916,168
|
954,415
|
937,481
|
923,738
|
951,415
|
316,072
|
332,018
|
339,741
|
342,367
|
351,012
|
359,286
|
376,148
|
27
|
Foreign currency
|
380,176
|
366,507
|
395,879
|
434,335
|
436,493
|
445,356
|
439,468
|
325,198
|
308,943
|
337,210
|
374,486
|
375,220
|
382,457
|
373,934
|
54,977
|
57,564
|
58,669
|
59,848
|
61,274
|
62,899
|
65,534
|
28
|
Euro
|
196,543
|
194,251
|
204,575
|
223,009
|
237,575
|
242,877
|
237,843
|
181,921
|
178,861
|
189,209
|
206,978
|
221,117
|
226,020
|
220,390
|
14,622
|
15,390
|
15,366
|
16,031
|
16,458
|
16,857
|
17,453
|
29
|
Yen
|
30,417
|
33,057
|
36,625
|
49,817
|
41,425
|
37,226
|
37,247
|
22,110
|
24,373
|
27,652
|
40,540
|
32,034
|
27,747
|
27,418
|
8,307
|
8,684
|
8,974
|
9,276
|
9,391
|
9,479
|
9,829
|
30
|
Other foreign currencies
|
153,216
|
139,198
|
154,678
|
161,509
|
157,494
|
165,253
|
164,377
|
121,168
|
105,709
|
120,350
|
126,968
|
122,069
|
128,691
|
126,125
|
32,048
|
33,489
|
34,328
|
34,541
|
35,425
|
36,562
|
38,252
|
31
|
General government
|
31,177
|
31,103
|
30,841
|
30,709
|
31,184
|
30,834
|
30,334
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
31,177
|
31,103
|
30,841
|
30,709
|
31,184
|
30,834
|
30,334
|
32
|
U.S. dollar
|
30,751
|
30,595
|
30,277
|
30,290
|
30,687
|
30,148
|
29,648
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
30,751
|
30,595
|
30,277
|
30,290
|
30,687
|
30,148
|
29,648
|
33
|
Foreign currency
|
426
|
507
|
564
|
419
|
497
|
686
|
686
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
426
|
507
|
564
|
419
|
497
|
686
|
686
|
34
|
Euro
|
50
|
48
|
76
|
68
|
59
|
57
|
57
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
48
|
76
|
68
|
59
|
57
|
57
|
35
|
Yen
|
64
|
67
|
84
|
129
|
120
|
167
|
167
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
64
|
67
|
84
|
129
|
120
|
167
|
167
|
36
|
Other foreign currencies
|
312
|
392
|
404
|
222
|
318
|
462
|
462
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
312
|
392
|
404
|
222
|
318
|
462
|
462
|
37
|
Intercompany lending /2/
|
1,233,240
|
1,178,052
|
1,216,029
|
1,228,489
|
1,223,370
|
1,246,338
|
1,262,316
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
1,233,240
|
1,178,052
|
1,216,029
|
1,228,489
|
1,223,370
|
1,246,338
|
1,262,316
|
38
|
U.S. dollar
|
1,093,676
|
1,053,087
|
1,088,199
|
1,101,433
|
1,096,930
|
1,090,629
|
1,116,548
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
1,093,676
|
1,053,087
|
1,088,199
|
1,101,433
|
1,096,930
|
1,090,629
|
1,116,548
|
39
|
Foreign currency
|
139,564
|
124,965
|
127,830
|
127,055
|
126,440
|
155,709
|
145,767
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
139,564
|
124,965
|
127,830
|
127,055
|
126,440
|
155,709
|
145,767
|
40
|
Euro
|
62,353
|
45,754
|
44,149
|
45,031
|
45,528
|
63,963
|
56,436
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
62,353
|
45,754
|
44,149
|
45,031
|
45,528
|
63,963
|
56,436
|
41
|
Yen
|
6,895
|
6,060
|
6,944
|
6,551
|
6,160
|
6,919
|
6,850
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
6,895
|
6,060
|
6,944
|
6,551
|
6,160
|
6,919
|
6,850
|
42
|
Other foreign currencies
|
70,316
|
73,151
|
76,737
|
75,474
|
74,751
|
84,826
|
82,482
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
70,316
|
73,151
|
76,737
|
75,474
|
74,751
|
84,826
|
82,482
|
43
|
U.S. debt liabilities (sum of table 1.2, lines 41, 44, 59, 60, 62, and 63)
|
21,427,243
|
21,477,162
|
21,574,134
|
21,847,625
|
21,764,999
|
22,737,172
|
22,984,865
|
7,522,096
|
7,325,579
|
7,270,291
|
7,472,634
|
7,514,279
|
7,773,036
|
7,945,477
|
13,905,147
|
14,151,583
|
14,303,843
|
14,374,991
|
14,250,720
|
14,964,137
|
15,039,388
|
44
|
U.S. dollar
|
19,952,168
|
19,941,235
|
19,986,464
|
20,220,958
|
20,197,999
|
21,078,982
|
21,262,168
|
7,000,679
|
6,838,801
|
6,748,989
|
6,923,988
|
6,989,967
|
7,196,688
|
7,397,653
|
12,951,489
|
13,102,433
|
13,237,475
|
13,296,970
|
13,208,031
|
13,882,293
|
13,864,515
|
45
|
Foreign currency
|
1,475,075
|
1,535,927
|
1,587,670
|
1,626,666
|
1,567,001
|
1,658,190
|
1,722,697
|
521,417
|
486,778
|
521,301
|
548,645
|
524,312
|
576,347
|
547,824
|
953,658
|
1,049,149
|
1,066,369
|
1,078,021
|
1,042,689
|
1,081,843
|
1,174,873
|
46
|
Euro
|
897,459
|
948,575
|
954,328
|
972,344
|
946,230
|
1,024,064
|
989,127
|
267,003
|
242,702
|
242,504
|
258,172
|
253,283
|
298,393
|
281,050
|
630,457
|
705,873
|
711,824
|
714,172
|
692,947
|
725,671
|
708,077
|
47
|
Yen
|
120,778
|
129,624
|
142,631
|
134,498
|
121,652
|
124,887
|
131,117
|
63,768
|
72,239
|
82,751
|
75,996
|
63,984
|
65,497
|
68,098
|
57,010
|
57,385
|
59,880
|
58,501
|
57,667
|
59,389
|
63,019
|
48
|
Other foreign currencies
|
456,838
|
457,728
|
490,711
|
519,825
|
499,119
|
509,240
|
602,453
|
190,647
|
171,837
|
196,046
|
214,477
|
207,045
|
212,457
|
198,676
|
266,191
|
285,892
|
294,665
|
305,348
|
292,074
|
296,783
|
403,777
|
49
|
Central bank
|
1,153,096
|
1,129,156
|
1,141,085
|
1,175,075
|
1,208,008
|
1,243,820
|
1,282,796
|
1,153,096
|
1,129,156
|
1,141,085
|
1,175,075
|
1,208,008
|
1,243,820
|
1,282,796
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
U.S. dollar
|
1,153,096
|
1,129,156
|
1,141,085
|
1,175,075
|
1,208,008
|
1,243,820
|
1,282,796
|
1,153,096
|
1,129,156
|
1,141,085
|
1,175,075
|
1,208,008
|
1,243,820
|
1,282,796
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
51
|
Foreign currency
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
52
|
Euro
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
53
|
Yen
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
54
|
Other foreign currencies
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
55
|
Deposit-taking institutions except central bank
|
3,238,293
|
3,013,746
|
2,929,483
|
2,921,122
|
2,926,805
|
3,008,284
|
3,057,873
|
2,650,324
|
2,368,409
|
2,329,726
|
2,340,947
|
2,373,230
|
2,418,261
|
2,524,196
|
587,969
|
645,337
|
599,757
|
580,175
|
553,575
|
590,023
|
533,677
|
56
|
U.S. dollar
|
3,031,912
|
2,809,834
|
2,718,650
|
2,719,871
|
2,731,254
|
2,789,158
|
2,865,832
|
2,520,426
|
2,243,172
|
2,193,875
|
2,211,814
|
2,245,340
|
2,275,017
|
2,395,747
|
511,486
|
566,662
|
524,775
|
508,057
|
485,914
|
514,142
|
470,085
|
57
|
Foreign currency
|
206,380
|
203,912
|
210,834
|
201,251
|
195,552
|
219,126
|
192,040
|
129,898
|
125,237
|
135,852
|
129,133
|
127,890
|
143,245
|
128,448
|
76,482
|
78,676
|
74,982
|
72,119
|
67,662
|
75,881
|
63,592
|
58
|
Euro
|
94,977
|
77,851
|
84,471
|
78,868
|
77,212
|
94,417
|
80,156
|
53,217
|
40,504
|
48,621
|
43,982
|
44,633
|
56,426
|
48,585
|
41,760
|
37,347
|
35,850
|
34,886
|
32,579
|
37,991
|
31,571
|
59
|
Yen
|
44,294
|
50,597
|
50,898
|
50,383
|
44,353
|
43,796
|
46,082
|
35,253
|
39,283
|
40,040
|
39,969
|
35,094
|
34,599
|
37,790
|
9,041
|
11,313
|
10,858
|
10,414
|
9,260
|
9,197
|
8,292
|
60
|
Other foreign currencies
|
67,109
|
75,465
|
75,465
|
72,000
|
73,987
|
80,913
|
65,803
|
41,428
|
45,449
|
47,191
|
45,182
|
48,164
|
52,220
|
42,074
|
25,681
|
30,015
|
28,274
|
26,818
|
25,823
|
28,692
|
23,729
|
61
|
Other financial institutions
|
4,190,775
|
4,183,901
|
4,147,687
|
4,210,480
|
4,217,509
|
4,536,806
|
4,501,013
|
1,499,369
|
1,410,353
|
1,414,805
|
1,483,767
|
1,546,958
|
1,681,202
|
1,683,708
|
2,691,406
|
2,773,548
|
2,732,882
|
2,726,713
|
2,670,551
|
2,855,604
|
2,817,305
|
62
|
U.S. dollar
|
3,719,950
|
3,688,193
|
3,642,836
|
3,708,063
|
3,723,505
|
4,005,389
|
3,984,173
|
1,354,192
|
1,266,285
|
1,257,820
|
1,329,448
|
1,391,172
|
1,513,901
|
1,524,671
|
2,365,758
|
2,421,907
|
2,385,016
|
2,378,614
|
2,332,333
|
2,491,488
|
2,459,502
|
63
|
Foreign currency
|
470,824
|
495,708
|
504,850
|
502,417
|
494,004
|
531,417
|
516,840
|
145,177
|
144,068
|
156,984
|
154,319
|
155,786
|
167,301
|
159,037
|
325,647
|
351,640
|
347,866
|
348,099
|
338,218
|
364,116
|
357,803
|
64
|
Euro
|
284,391
|
301,471
|
296,175
|
300,814
|
295,946
|
321,311
|
312,034
|
63,229
|
58,022
|
57,548
|
59,341
|
62,095
|
67,902
|
62,739
|
221,162
|
243,449
|
238,627
|
241,473
|
233,852
|
253,409
|
249,295
|
65
|
Yen
|
47,855
|
59,119
|
67,997
|
56,721
|
51,590
|
53,783
|
52,224
|
18,606
|
27,020
|
34,863
|
25,668
|
21,662
|
22,094
|
21,121
|
29,249
|
32,099
|
33,134
|
31,054
|
29,928
|
31,690
|
31,102
|
66
|
Other foreign currencies
|
138,579
|
135,119
|
140,678
|
144,883
|
146,468
|
156,323
|
152,582
|
63,343
|
59,026
|
64,573
|
69,310
|
72,029
|
77,305
|
75,177
|
75,236
|
76,093
|
76,105
|
75,573
|
74,438
|
79,018
|
77,405
|
67
|
Nonfinancial institutions except general government
|
3,899,435
|
4,198,864
|
4,306,433
|
4,458,976
|
4,400,923
|
4,475,393
|
4,474,257
|
1,489,799
|
1,377,012
|
1,367,377
|
1,445,531
|
1,419,584
|
1,504,499
|
1,527,329
|
2,409,636
|
2,821,852
|
2,939,056
|
3,013,445
|
2,981,339
|
2,970,894
|
2,946,928
|
68
|
U.S. dollar
|
3,244,607
|
3,516,987
|
3,592,165
|
3,693,211
|
3,667,538
|
3,719,483
|
3,728,964
|
1,243,456
|
1,159,539
|
1,138,912
|
1,180,337
|
1,178,949
|
1,238,697
|
1,266,991
|
2,001,151
|
2,357,448
|
2,453,254
|
2,512,874
|
2,488,590
|
2,480,785
|
2,461,973
|
69
|
Foreign currency
|
654,828
|
681,877
|
714,268
|
765,765
|
733,385
|
755,911
|
745,294
|
246,343
|
217,473
|
228,465
|
265,194
|
240,635
|
265,802
|
260,339
|
408,486
|
464,404
|
485,803
|
500,571
|
492,749
|
490,109
|
484,955
|
70
|
Euro
|
464,543
|
505,015
|
510,650
|
541,732
|
527,555
|
555,670
|
547,454
|
150,557
|
144,177
|
136,334
|
154,849
|
146,555
|
174,065
|
169,727
|
313,986
|
360,838
|
374,316
|
386,882
|
381,000
|
381,606
|
377,727
|
71
|
Yen
|
20,163
|
17,180
|
19,895
|
22,835
|
19,248
|
20,838
|
21,068
|
9,909
|
5,935
|
7,849
|
10,360
|
7,229
|
8,805
|
9,187
|
10,254
|
11,245
|
12,046
|
12,475
|
12,019
|
12,033
|
11,880
|
72
|
Other foreign currencies
|
170,123
|
159,682
|
183,722
|
201,199
|
186,581
|
179,402
|
176,772
|
85,877
|
67,361
|
84,282
|
99,985
|
86,852
|
82,932
|
81,425
|
84,246
|
92,321
|
99,440
|
101,214
|
99,729
|
96,470
|
95,347
|
73
|
General government
|
7,234,165
|
7,324,828
|
7,351,926
|
7,366,065
|
7,322,204
|
7,794,443
|
7,960,412
|
729,509
|
1,040,649
|
1,017,297
|
1,027,314
|
966,499
|
925,254
|
927,448
|
6,504,656
|
6,284,179
|
6,334,629
|
6,338,751
|
6,355,705
|
6,869,189
|
7,032,964
|
74
|
U.S. dollar
|
7,185,953
|
7,276,244
|
7,302,216
|
7,315,201
|
7,272,154
|
7,744,068
|
7,798,586
|
729,509
|
1,040,649
|
1,017,297
|
1,027,314
|
966,499
|
925,254
|
927,448
|
6,456,444
|
6,235,595
|
6,284,919
|
6,287,887
|
6,305,655
|
6,818,814
|
6,871,138
|
75
|
Foreign currency
|
48,211
|
48,584
|
49,709
|
50,864
|
50,050
|
50,375
|
161,826
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
48,211
|
48,584
|
49,709
|
50,864
|
50,050
|
50,375
|
161,826
|
76
|
Euro
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
77
|
Yen
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
78
|
Other foreign currencies
|
48,211
|
48,584
|
49,709
|
50,864
|
50,050
|
50,375
|
161,826
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
48,211
|
48,584
|
49,709
|
50,864
|
50,050
|
50,375
|
161,826
|
79
|
Intercompany lending /2/
|
1,711,481
|
1,626,667
|
1,697,520
|
1,715,906
|
1,689,550
|
1,678,427
|
1,708,514
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
1,711,481
|
1,626,667
|
1,697,520
|
1,715,906
|
1,689,550
|
1,678,427
|
1,708,514
|
80
|
U.S. dollar
|
1,616,650
|
1,520,821
|
1,589,511
|
1,609,538
|
1,595,539
|
1,577,065
|
1,601,816
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
1,616,650
|
1,520,821
|
1,589,511
|
1,609,538
|
1,595,539
|
1,577,065
|
1,601,816
|
81
|
Foreign currency
|
94,831
|
105,846
|
108,009
|
106,368
|
94,011
|
101,362
|
106,698
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
94,831
|
105,846
|
108,009
|
106,368
|
94,011
|
101,362
|
106,698
|
82
|
Euro
|
53,549
|
64,239
|
63,031
|
50,931
|
45,516
|
52,665
|
49,484
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
53,549
|
64,239
|
63,031
|
50,931
|
45,516
|
52,665
|
49,484
|
83
|
Yen
|
8,466
|
2,728
|
3,841
|
4,558
|
6,460
|
6,469
|
11,744
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
8,466
|
2,728
|
3,841
|
4,558
|
6,460
|
6,469
|
11,744
|
84
|
Other foreign currencies
|
32,816
|
38,879
|
41,136
|
50,879
|
42,034
|
42,227
|
45,470
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
.....
|
32,816
|
38,879
|
41,136
|
50,879
|
42,034
|
42,227
|
45,470
|
Addenda:
|
85
|
U.S. reserve assets (table 1.2, line 27) /3/
|
537,473
|
585,092
|
621,236
|
627,306
|
570,083
|
590,117
|
695,135
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
86
|
In special drawing rights basket
|
537,473
|
585,092
|
621,236
|
627,306
|
570,083
|
590,117
|
695,135
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
87
|
Not in special drawing rights basket
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
88
|
Central bank
|
20,563
|
20,784
|
21,483
|
22,204
|
21,068
|
21,158
|
20,820
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
89
|
In special drawing rights basket
|
20,563
|
20,784
|
21,483
|
22,204
|
21,068
|
21,158
|
20,820
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
90
|
Not in special drawing rights basket
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
91
|
General government
|
516,910
|
564,308
|
599,754
|
605,102
|
549,015
|
568,959
|
674,315
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
92
|
In special drawing rights basket
|
516,910
|
564,308
|
599,754
|
605,102
|
549,015
|
568,959
|
674,315
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
93
|
Not in special drawing rights basket
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
Legend / Footnotes:
|
0 Positions are possible but are zero for a given period.
|
n.a. Not available
|
..... Not applicable
|
1. Includes commingled original and remaining maturities of one year or less.
|
2. Corresponds to debt instruments in the direct investment functional category. Intercompany lending is classified as long-term by convention and is excluded from data for the other sectors.
|
3. Includes all reserve assets, including monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position in the International Monetary Fund, and all other reserve assets.
Disclaimer
BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 16:06:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|