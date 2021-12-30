New IIP Tables 2.2 and 4.1

December 30, 2021

This file contains new tables 2.2 and 4.1 that were introduced with the December 30, 2021, release of the International Investment Position (IIP) Accounts. IIP table 2.2 features direct investment positions in U.S. resident special purpose entities (SPEs), which are U.S. legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence, and IIP table 4.1 features U.S. debt positions by currency, sector, and maturity for U.S. assets and liabilities.

In March 2022, these tables will be updated and published as addenda to the current tables in BEA's Interactive Data Application. In June 2022, the statistics will be updated and incorporated into the standard presentation of the IIP in the Interactive Data Application and in BEA's Data Application Programming Interface.

For more information on IIP table 2.2, see "New Statistics on U.S. Resident Special Purpose Entities in the International Investment Position Accounts."