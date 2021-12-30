Log in
New IIP Tables 2.2 and 4.1

12/30/2021 | 11:07am EST
Readme
December 30, 2021
This file contains new tables 2.2 and 4.1 that were introduced with the December 30, 2021, release of the International Investment Position (IIP) Accounts. IIP table 2.2 features direct investment positions in U.S. resident special purpose entities (SPEs), which are U.S. legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence, and IIP table 4.1 features U.S. debt positions by currency, sector, and maturity for U.S. assets and liabilities.
In March 2022, these tables will be updated and published as addenda to the current tables in BEA's Interactive Data Application. In June 2022, the statistics will be updated and incorporated into the standard presentation of the IIP in the Interactive Data Application and in BEA's Data Application Programming Interface.
For more information on IIP table 2.2, see "New Statistics on U.S. Resident Special Purpose Entities in the International Investment Position Accounts."
For more information on IIP table 4.1, see "New Statistics on U.S. Debt Positions in the International Investment Position Accounts."
https://www.bea.gov/sites/default/files/2021-12/trans321-us-resident-spes-in-itas.docxhttps://www.bea.gov/sites/default/files/2021-12/intinv321-us-resident-spes-in-iip.pdfhttps://apps.bea.gov/iTable/index_ita.cfmhttps://www.bea.gov/sites/default/files/2021-12/intinv321-us-debt-position-by-currency-sector-maturity-in-iip.pdf
IIP Table 2.2
Table 2.2. U.S. Direct Investment Positions in U.S. Resident SPEs at the End of the Year
[Millions of dollars]
Bureau of Economic Analysis
Release Date: December 30, 2021 - Next Release Date: March 29, 2022
Line Type of investment Total (SPEs plus non-SPEs) U.S. resident SPEs U.S. resident non-SPEs
2020 2020 2020
1 U.S. direct investment liabilities at market value, asset/liability basis (table 2.1, line 18) /1/ 11,977,868 491,398 11,486,470
2 Equity 10,261,962 461,896 9,800,066
3 Debt instruments 1,715,906 29,502 1,686,404
4 U.S. affiliates' liabilities 1,014,252 29,502 984,750
5 U.S. parents' liabilities 701,655 /2/ 701,655
Addendum
6 U.S. affiliates' debt assets 462,707 20,017 442,690
Legend / Footnotes:
SPEs Special purpose entities. Legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence.
1. Positions on an asset/liability basis are organized according to whether the positions are assets or liabilities. Liabilities include U.S. affiliate and U.S. parent liabilities, and assets include U.S. parent and U.S. affiliate claims.
2. A U.S. parent can be a U.S. resident SPE, but they are not separately distinguished in BEA's source data.
IIP Table 4.1
Table 4.1. U.S. Debt Positions by Currency, Sector, and Maturity at the End of the Quarter
[Millions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted]
Bureau of Economic Analysis
Release Date: December 30, 2021 - Next Release Date: March 29, 2022
Line Type of investment Total (short term plus long term) Total (short term plus long term) Short term /1/ Short term /1/ Long term Long term
2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3
1 U.S. debt assets except reserve assets (sum of table 1.2, lines 9, 12, 23, 24, and 26) 10,177,650 10,060,341 10,008,677 10,300,867 10,325,851 10,395,805 10,581,253 5,375,376 5,165,015 4,984,917 5,066,722 5,053,150 5,044,651 5,004,849 4,802,275 4,895,326 5,023,759 5,234,144 5,272,701 5,351,154 5,576,404
2 U.S. dollar 8,051,408 7,949,408 8,044,252 8,298,655 8,370,198 8,397,052 8,578,618 4,188,310 4,030,128 4,013,732 4,089,766 4,121,528 4,117,939 4,108,750 3,863,098 3,919,280 4,030,520 4,208,889 4,248,670 4,279,112 4,469,868
3 Foreign currency 2,126,242 2,110,932 1,964,425 2,002,211 1,955,653 1,998,753 2,002,635 1,187,066 1,134,887 971,185 976,957 931,622 926,711 896,099 939,176 976,046 993,239 1,025,255 1,024,031 1,072,042 1,106,536
4 Euro 850,313 754,951 739,447 755,896 764,361 793,872 794,093 494,261 398,396 380,398 382,632 390,331 395,818 386,716 356,052 356,555 359,049 373,264 374,030 398,054 407,377
5 Yen 435,027 483,368 369,443 350,005 316,632 292,114 289,289 326,620 366,385 248,343 228,603 197,050 170,257 162,211 108,407 116,983 121,100 121,402 119,582 121,857 127,079
6 Other foreign currencies 840,902 872,613 855,534 896,310 874,660 912,767 919,253 366,185 370,105 342,444 365,722 344,242 360,636 347,172 474,717 502,508 513,090 530,588 530,419 552,131 572,080
7 Central bank 357,674 226,884 23,895 17,883 2,510 568 328 357,674 226,884 23,895 17,883 2,510 568 328 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 U.S. dollar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Foreign currency 357,674 226,884 23,895 17,883 2,510 568 328 357,674 226,884 23,895 17,883 2,510 568 328 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Euro 137,032 30,272 1,763 4,190 510 318 228 137,032 30,272 1,763 4,190 510 318 228 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Yen 174,707 156,239 18,536 0 0 0 0 174,707 156,239 18,536 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
12 Other foreign currencies 45,935 40,373 3,596 13,693 2,000 250 100 45,935 40,373 3,596 13,693 2,000 250 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
13 Deposit-taking institutions except central bank 2,559,271 2,510,600 2,450,446 2,468,100 2,495,816 2,459,368 2,409,301 1,746,056 1,751,286 1,713,799 1,658,261 1,651,684 1,613,897 1,554,859 813,215 759,314 736,647 809,839 844,132 845,471 854,441
14 U.S. dollar 2,116,074 2,016,210 1,967,124 2,017,760 2,049,883 2,012,312 1,983,998 1,499,678 1,457,347 1,419,637 1,401,683 1,397,150 1,364,997 1,326,122 616,396 558,862 547,487 616,077 652,733 647,314 657,876
15 Foreign currency 443,198 494,391 483,322 450,340 445,933 447,056 425,302 246,379 293,939 294,163 256,578 254,534 248,900 228,737 196,819 200,452 189,159 193,762 191,399 198,156 196,565
16 Euro 169,882 185,107 181,619 166,541 164,269 159,522 157,384 92,237 106,832 107,996 90,551 88,965 83,062 80,526 77,645 78,274 73,622 75,990 75,303 76,460 76,858
17 Yen 88,071 103,699 111,329 99,769 101,974 100,140 92,876 54,648 68,557 76,251 65,715 68,174 64,979 57,479 33,423 35,141 35,078 34,054 33,800 35,161 35,397
18 Other foreign currencies 185,245 205,585 190,374 184,031 179,691 187,395 175,042 99,493 118,549 109,915 100,312 97,395 100,859 90,732 85,752 87,036 80,459 83,719 82,296 86,536 84,310
19 Other financial institutions 4,374,410 4,573,681 4,635,677 4,824,569 4,847,985 4,930,315 5,111,945 2,020,817 2,036,406 1,993,844 2,061,677 2,086,256 2,123,990 2,124,313 2,353,593 2,537,275 2,641,833 2,762,892 2,761,729 2,806,326 2,987,632
20 U.S. dollar 3,569,205 3,676,003 3,702,744 3,852,389 3,904,205 3,980,938 4,120,861 1,763,002 1,731,286 1,677,927 1,733,667 1,786,897 1,829,204 1,831,213 1,806,203 1,944,717 2,024,816 2,118,722 2,117,308 2,151,734 2,289,648
21 Foreign currency 805,205 897,678 932,934 972,180 943,780 949,377 991,084 257,815 305,121 315,917 328,009 299,359 294,786 293,101 547,390 592,558 617,017 644,170 644,421 654,591 697,983
22 Euro 284,453 299,520 307,265 317,058 316,420 327,135 342,145 83,071 82,431 81,430 80,913 79,738 86,418 85,572 201,382 217,089 225,836 236,145 236,682 240,716 256,573
23 Yen 134,873 184,246 195,924 193,740 166,953 147,662 152,150 75,155 117,215 125,904 122,348 96,842 77,531 77,314 59,718 67,030 70,020 71,393 70,111 70,131 74,836
24 Other foreign currencies 385,879 413,913 429,745 461,381 460,407 474,581 496,789 99,589 105,474 108,583 124,749 122,778 130,836 130,215 286,290 308,438 321,162 336,632 337,629 343,744 366,575
25 Nonfinancial institutions except general government 1,621,879 1,540,020 1,651,788 1,731,117 1,724,987 1,728,381 1,767,030 1,250,829 1,150,438 1,253,378 1,328,901 1,312,701 1,306,196 1,325,349 371,050 389,582 398,410 402,216 412,286 422,185 441,681
26 U.S. dollar 1,241,703 1,173,513 1,255,909 1,296,782 1,288,493 1,283,025 1,327,562 925,631 841,495 916,168 954,415 937,481 923,738 951,415 316,072 332,018 339,741 342,367 351,012 359,286 376,148
27 Foreign currency 380,176 366,507 395,879 434,335 436,493 445,356 439,468 325,198 308,943 337,210 374,486 375,220 382,457 373,934 54,977 57,564 58,669 59,848 61,274 62,899 65,534
28 Euro 196,543 194,251 204,575 223,009 237,575 242,877 237,843 181,921 178,861 189,209 206,978 221,117 226,020 220,390 14,622 15,390 15,366 16,031 16,458 16,857 17,453
29 Yen 30,417 33,057 36,625 49,817 41,425 37,226 37,247 22,110 24,373 27,652 40,540 32,034 27,747 27,418 8,307 8,684 8,974 9,276 9,391 9,479 9,829
30 Other foreign currencies 153,216 139,198 154,678 161,509 157,494 165,253 164,377 121,168 105,709 120,350 126,968 122,069 128,691 126,125 32,048 33,489 34,328 34,541 35,425 36,562 38,252
31 General government 31,177 31,103 30,841 30,709 31,184 30,834 30,334 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31,177 31,103 30,841 30,709 31,184 30,834 30,334
32 U.S. dollar 30,751 30,595 30,277 30,290 30,687 30,148 29,648 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30,751 30,595 30,277 30,290 30,687 30,148 29,648
33 Foreign currency 426 507 564 419 497 686 686 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 426 507 564 419 497 686 686
34 Euro 50 48 76 68 59 57 57 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 48 76 68 59 57 57
35 Yen 64 67 84 129 120 167 167 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 64 67 84 129 120 167 167
36 Other foreign currencies 312 392 404 222 318 462 462 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 312 392 404 222 318 462 462
37 Intercompany lending /2/ 1,233,240 1,178,052 1,216,029 1,228,489 1,223,370 1,246,338 1,262,316 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 1,233,240 1,178,052 1,216,029 1,228,489 1,223,370 1,246,338 1,262,316
38 U.S. dollar 1,093,676 1,053,087 1,088,199 1,101,433 1,096,930 1,090,629 1,116,548 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 1,093,676 1,053,087 1,088,199 1,101,433 1,096,930 1,090,629 1,116,548
39 Foreign currency 139,564 124,965 127,830 127,055 126,440 155,709 145,767 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 139,564 124,965 127,830 127,055 126,440 155,709 145,767
40 Euro 62,353 45,754 44,149 45,031 45,528 63,963 56,436 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 62,353 45,754 44,149 45,031 45,528 63,963 56,436
41 Yen 6,895 6,060 6,944 6,551 6,160 6,919 6,850 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 6,895 6,060 6,944 6,551 6,160 6,919 6,850
42 Other foreign currencies 70,316 73,151 76,737 75,474 74,751 84,826 82,482 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 70,316 73,151 76,737 75,474 74,751 84,826 82,482
43 U.S. debt liabilities (sum of table 1.2, lines 41, 44, 59, 60, 62, and 63) 21,427,243 21,477,162 21,574,134 21,847,625 21,764,999 22,737,172 22,984,865 7,522,096 7,325,579 7,270,291 7,472,634 7,514,279 7,773,036 7,945,477 13,905,147 14,151,583 14,303,843 14,374,991 14,250,720 14,964,137 15,039,388
44 U.S. dollar 19,952,168 19,941,235 19,986,464 20,220,958 20,197,999 21,078,982 21,262,168 7,000,679 6,838,801 6,748,989 6,923,988 6,989,967 7,196,688 7,397,653 12,951,489 13,102,433 13,237,475 13,296,970 13,208,031 13,882,293 13,864,515
45 Foreign currency 1,475,075 1,535,927 1,587,670 1,626,666 1,567,001 1,658,190 1,722,697 521,417 486,778 521,301 548,645 524,312 576,347 547,824 953,658 1,049,149 1,066,369 1,078,021 1,042,689 1,081,843 1,174,873
46 Euro 897,459 948,575 954,328 972,344 946,230 1,024,064 989,127 267,003 242,702 242,504 258,172 253,283 298,393 281,050 630,457 705,873 711,824 714,172 692,947 725,671 708,077
47 Yen 120,778 129,624 142,631 134,498 121,652 124,887 131,117 63,768 72,239 82,751 75,996 63,984 65,497 68,098 57,010 57,385 59,880 58,501 57,667 59,389 63,019
48 Other foreign currencies 456,838 457,728 490,711 519,825 499,119 509,240 602,453 190,647 171,837 196,046 214,477 207,045 212,457 198,676 266,191 285,892 294,665 305,348 292,074 296,783 403,777
49 Central bank 1,153,096 1,129,156 1,141,085 1,175,075 1,208,008 1,243,820 1,282,796 1,153,096 1,129,156 1,141,085 1,175,075 1,208,008 1,243,820 1,282,796 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
50 U.S. dollar 1,153,096 1,129,156 1,141,085 1,175,075 1,208,008 1,243,820 1,282,796 1,153,096 1,129,156 1,141,085 1,175,075 1,208,008 1,243,820 1,282,796 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
51 Foreign currency 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
52 Euro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
53 Yen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
54 Other foreign currencies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
55 Deposit-taking institutions except central bank 3,238,293 3,013,746 2,929,483 2,921,122 2,926,805 3,008,284 3,057,873 2,650,324 2,368,409 2,329,726 2,340,947 2,373,230 2,418,261 2,524,196 587,969 645,337 599,757 580,175 553,575 590,023 533,677
56 U.S. dollar 3,031,912 2,809,834 2,718,650 2,719,871 2,731,254 2,789,158 2,865,832 2,520,426 2,243,172 2,193,875 2,211,814 2,245,340 2,275,017 2,395,747 511,486 566,662 524,775 508,057 485,914 514,142 470,085
57 Foreign currency 206,380 203,912 210,834 201,251 195,552 219,126 192,040 129,898 125,237 135,852 129,133 127,890 143,245 128,448 76,482 78,676 74,982 72,119 67,662 75,881 63,592
58 Euro 94,977 77,851 84,471 78,868 77,212 94,417 80,156 53,217 40,504 48,621 43,982 44,633 56,426 48,585 41,760 37,347 35,850 34,886 32,579 37,991 31,571
59 Yen 44,294 50,597 50,898 50,383 44,353 43,796 46,082 35,253 39,283 40,040 39,969 35,094 34,599 37,790 9,041 11,313 10,858 10,414 9,260 9,197 8,292
60 Other foreign currencies 67,109 75,465 75,465 72,000 73,987 80,913 65,803 41,428 45,449 47,191 45,182 48,164 52,220 42,074 25,681 30,015 28,274 26,818 25,823 28,692 23,729
61 Other financial institutions 4,190,775 4,183,901 4,147,687 4,210,480 4,217,509 4,536,806 4,501,013 1,499,369 1,410,353 1,414,805 1,483,767 1,546,958 1,681,202 1,683,708 2,691,406 2,773,548 2,732,882 2,726,713 2,670,551 2,855,604 2,817,305
62 U.S. dollar 3,719,950 3,688,193 3,642,836 3,708,063 3,723,505 4,005,389 3,984,173 1,354,192 1,266,285 1,257,820 1,329,448 1,391,172 1,513,901 1,524,671 2,365,758 2,421,907 2,385,016 2,378,614 2,332,333 2,491,488 2,459,502
63 Foreign currency 470,824 495,708 504,850 502,417 494,004 531,417 516,840 145,177 144,068 156,984 154,319 155,786 167,301 159,037 325,647 351,640 347,866 348,099 338,218 364,116 357,803
64 Euro 284,391 301,471 296,175 300,814 295,946 321,311 312,034 63,229 58,022 57,548 59,341 62,095 67,902 62,739 221,162 243,449 238,627 241,473 233,852 253,409 249,295
65 Yen 47,855 59,119 67,997 56,721 51,590 53,783 52,224 18,606 27,020 34,863 25,668 21,662 22,094 21,121 29,249 32,099 33,134 31,054 29,928 31,690 31,102
66 Other foreign currencies 138,579 135,119 140,678 144,883 146,468 156,323 152,582 63,343 59,026 64,573 69,310 72,029 77,305 75,177 75,236 76,093 76,105 75,573 74,438 79,018 77,405
67 Nonfinancial institutions except general government 3,899,435 4,198,864 4,306,433 4,458,976 4,400,923 4,475,393 4,474,257 1,489,799 1,377,012 1,367,377 1,445,531 1,419,584 1,504,499 1,527,329 2,409,636 2,821,852 2,939,056 3,013,445 2,981,339 2,970,894 2,946,928
68 U.S. dollar 3,244,607 3,516,987 3,592,165 3,693,211 3,667,538 3,719,483 3,728,964 1,243,456 1,159,539 1,138,912 1,180,337 1,178,949 1,238,697 1,266,991 2,001,151 2,357,448 2,453,254 2,512,874 2,488,590 2,480,785 2,461,973
69 Foreign currency 654,828 681,877 714,268 765,765 733,385 755,911 745,294 246,343 217,473 228,465 265,194 240,635 265,802 260,339 408,486 464,404 485,803 500,571 492,749 490,109 484,955
70 Euro 464,543 505,015 510,650 541,732 527,555 555,670 547,454 150,557 144,177 136,334 154,849 146,555 174,065 169,727 313,986 360,838 374,316 386,882 381,000 381,606 377,727
71 Yen 20,163 17,180 19,895 22,835 19,248 20,838 21,068 9,909 5,935 7,849 10,360 7,229 8,805 9,187 10,254 11,245 12,046 12,475 12,019 12,033 11,880
72 Other foreign currencies 170,123 159,682 183,722 201,199 186,581 179,402 176,772 85,877 67,361 84,282 99,985 86,852 82,932 81,425 84,246 92,321 99,440 101,214 99,729 96,470 95,347
73 General government 7,234,165 7,324,828 7,351,926 7,366,065 7,322,204 7,794,443 7,960,412 729,509 1,040,649 1,017,297 1,027,314 966,499 925,254 927,448 6,504,656 6,284,179 6,334,629 6,338,751 6,355,705 6,869,189 7,032,964
74 U.S. dollar 7,185,953 7,276,244 7,302,216 7,315,201 7,272,154 7,744,068 7,798,586 729,509 1,040,649 1,017,297 1,027,314 966,499 925,254 927,448 6,456,444 6,235,595 6,284,919 6,287,887 6,305,655 6,818,814 6,871,138
75 Foreign currency 48,211 48,584 49,709 50,864 50,050 50,375 161,826 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 48,211 48,584 49,709 50,864 50,050 50,375 161,826
76 Euro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
77 Yen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
78 Other foreign currencies 48,211 48,584 49,709 50,864 50,050 50,375 161,826 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 48,211 48,584 49,709 50,864 50,050 50,375 161,826
79 Intercompany lending /2/ 1,711,481 1,626,667 1,697,520 1,715,906 1,689,550 1,678,427 1,708,514 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 1,711,481 1,626,667 1,697,520 1,715,906 1,689,550 1,678,427 1,708,514
80 U.S. dollar 1,616,650 1,520,821 1,589,511 1,609,538 1,595,539 1,577,065 1,601,816 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 1,616,650 1,520,821 1,589,511 1,609,538 1,595,539 1,577,065 1,601,816
81 Foreign currency 94,831 105,846 108,009 106,368 94,011 101,362 106,698 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 94,831 105,846 108,009 106,368 94,011 101,362 106,698
82 Euro 53,549 64,239 63,031 50,931 45,516 52,665 49,484 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 53,549 64,239 63,031 50,931 45,516 52,665 49,484
83 Yen 8,466 2,728 3,841 4,558 6,460 6,469 11,744 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 8,466 2,728 3,841 4,558 6,460 6,469 11,744
84 Other foreign currencies 32,816 38,879 41,136 50,879 42,034 42,227 45,470 ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... 32,816 38,879 41,136 50,879 42,034 42,227 45,470
Addenda:
85 U.S. reserve assets (table 1.2, line 27) /3/ 537,473 585,092 621,236 627,306 570,083 590,117 695,135 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
86 In special drawing rights basket 537,473 585,092 621,236 627,306 570,083 590,117 695,135 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
87 Not in special drawing rights basket 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
88 Central bank 20,563 20,784 21,483 22,204 21,068 21,158 20,820 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
89 In special drawing rights basket 20,563 20,784 21,483 22,204 21,068 21,158 20,820 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
90 Not in special drawing rights basket 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
91 General government 516,910 564,308 599,754 605,102 549,015 568,959 674,315 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
92 In special drawing rights basket 516,910 564,308 599,754 605,102 549,015 568,959 674,315 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
93 Not in special drawing rights basket 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
Legend / Footnotes:
0 Positions are possible but are zero for a given period.
n.a. Not available
..... Not applicable
1. Includes commingled original and remaining maturities of one year or less.
2. Corresponds to debt instruments in the direct investment functional category. Intercompany lending is classified as long-term by convention and is excluded from data for the other sectors.
3. Includes all reserve assets, including monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position in the International Monetary Fund, and all other reserve assets.

Disclaimer

BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 16:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
MOST READ NEWS

1