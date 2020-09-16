Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Initiative at North Carolina State University's Poole College of Management Advances Business Analytics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 03:33pm EDT

Raliegh, N.C., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data insights have never been more important in making strategic business decisions. The NC State Poole College of Management – recognized nationally as a leader in data analytics – has consolidated its many existing activities in education, research and corporate outreach/engagement in a recently launched Business Analytics Initiative (BAI) https://bai.poole.ncsu.edu/.

The BAI will not only be a hub for business analytics, but also foster new educational programs, develop contracts and grants, and be a central point of thought leadership on business analytics.

“The Business Analytics Initiative aims to be recognized as the foremost, innovative organization and resource on the topic of business analytics in the world,” said William Rand, director of the BAI and assistant professor of marketing.

Like the other Centers and Initiatives in the Poole College of Management, the BAI will work with industry to partner on research, student projects and corporate outreach.



About NC State University Poole College of Management
The NC State University Poole College of Management combines academic scholarship with real-world experience to foster learning, create knowledge, and engage with industry and academic partners in a data-rich, global marketplace. Poole is deeply rooted in NC State’s history as a university that excels at science, technology, engineering and math –– taking an innovative approach to leadership and management education by emphasizing analytical problem solving and an entrepreneurial mindset. Poole offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting, business administration and economics. Custom, open enrollment executive programs and developmental experiences are offered through the NC State Executive Programs, LLC. Poole’s centers and initiatives provide focused research and engagement in the areas of enterprise risk, entrepreneurship, innovation, supply chain, sustainability and business analytics. The college is fully accredited by AACSB International. Learn more about the NC State Poole College of Management at www.poole.ncsu.edu.

David French 
RLF Communications
dfrench@rlfcommunications.com 
336-202-9320

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:05pBANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pLOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pRHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pDefiance Silver Closes C$10.0M Brokered Private Placement
NE
04:05pCSE BULLETIN : New Listing - Molecule Holdings Inc. (MLCL)
NE
04:04piLOOKABOUT Executes Asset Purchase Agreement with Apex Software
GL
04:03pCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pILOOKABOUT : Executes Asset Purchase Agreement with Apex Software
AQ
04:03pDUKE ENERGY : reaches deal with Vote Solar, Sunrun, renewable energy advocates to modernize, expand rooftop solar in South Carolina
PR
04:02pTRULIEVE CANNABIS : Enters 5th State with Two Acquisitions in Pennsylvania, Creating a Vertically Integrated Operation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
3ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group