New Insights from Bold Commerce Reveal That Majority of Retailers Are Not Living Up to Shoppers' Expectations

09/09/2021 | 09:13am EDT
Ecommerce Technology Company’s New Report Shares Insight Into How Brands Are Responding to the Acceleration of Ecommerce

According to new insights from Bold Commerce, the ecommerce technology company that powers checkout and subscription experiences for the world’s leading retailers and emerging DTC brands, fifty-eight percent (58%) of leading retailers admit that they’re not living up to consumers’ expectations when it comes to bringing together digital and physical experiences. The new report, Retail eCommerce In Context: The Next Iteration, offers a look into how enterprise brands are responding to the unforeseen growth of ecommerce.

The report reveals, among other things, the key challenges and opportunities retailers face as they bring together the online and offline channels to improve shopper experiences and drive revenue growth. It also highlights the technology investments retailers are making to accelerate their digital commerce capabilities.

Bold Commerce’s Retail eCommerce In Context: The Next Iteration report was conducted in partnership with technology consultancy RSR Research and based on survey responses from 105 large retailers across verticals, including 75% of those with revenues of over $1 billion.

Key findings from the report include:

  • Digital as a whole is still in its infancy. Despite retailers’ massive shift to digital over the past year, 51% of large retailers say that digital channels still account for only 20% or less of their total revenue.
  • Retailers cannot innovate as fast as they want to: While 90% of retailers want to continuously innovate and rapidly test new customer experiences, forty-nine (49%) of retailers are held back by existing technologies that are hard to change, while forty-three (43%) of retailers say they lack the resources to do so.
  • Retailers are doubling down on their efforts to improve omnichannel experiences: The top two areas where retailers see opportunities to improve the online shopping experience are 1) having a unified view of inventory availability (49%) and 2) applying the same business rules (e.g. pricing, promotions) across all customer touchpoints (44%).
  • Retailers’ approaches to digital commerce investments are mixed: There is a relatively even split among retailers leaning towards investing in their existing technologies (40%), or adding additional solutions (31%), versus fully replacing their ecommerce platform (29%).

“Consumers are embracing shopping experiences that take place online across digital channels and in store, and they expect these worlds to connect seamlessly to one another,” said Deanna Traa, Chief Marketing Officer at Bold Commerce. “Retailers are looking for agile and flexible technology to help them in establishing complete omnichannel experiences that reduce shopper friction, deepen customer loyalty, and set them up for innovation and revenue growth from emerging digital commerce channels.

The full report can be found here and you can access more content around the report from Bold Commerce’s Insights Hub.

###

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is powering anywhere commerce for brands by delivering high-converting, customizable checkout experiences. The company works with leading omnichannel retailers like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, and Staples Canada, and emerging DTC brands, such as Pepsi’s Game Fuel, to reimagine commerce. Its proprietary suite of modular checkout, subscriptions and price rules solutions is compatible with multiple ecommerce platforms and headless architectures. Bold Commerce has been named to Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50, E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year, and CBInsights’ Retail Tech 100.


HOT NEWS