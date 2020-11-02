Log in
New Intelligize® Company Insights Application Brings Together Comprehensive Corporate Snapshots to Power Investor Relations and Market Research

11/02/2020 | 06:02am EST

New single-interface application synthesizes actionable data on peers and competitors

Intelligize, the industry-leading provider of corporate compliance management solutions, has launched Company Insights, a new application that provides company executives a seamless, single-interface snapshot of current and emerging competitors, and deep, actionable data that informs faster, more strategic corporate decisions.

Company Insights indexes and synthesizes a wide range of corporate information, including regulatory disclosures, earnings-call transcripts, stock-price and ownership data, corporate governance documents, analyst/investor presentations, and releases, in addition to thousands of LexisNexis® news sources. It organizes the data in one easily navigable interface that allows for direct company-to-company comparisons and provides a complete picture for investor relations and market research.

Company Insights’ analytics offer both high-level overviews and the ability to drill down into the data for 360-degree competitor analysis. The system also enables users to set up automatic notifications of news, company events and other relevant information triggers, and a collaboration functionality that enables discussion and information-sharing among colleagues. Intelligize also provides expert support from the industry’s most trusted compliance and transactional professionals – with more than 150 years of combined experience.

The data from Company Insights allows investor relations professionals to provide the appropriate context about their companies’ financial numbers when reporting to investors and the public, to help prepare executives for earnings calls and institutional investor meetings, and to identify emerging issues so companies can anticipate and respond to potentially adverse impacts on their businesses. For law firms and other corporate advisors, Company Insights data helps inform financing decisions and sharpens target/acquirer research in due diligence for mergers and acquisitions.

“Companies are realizing they need to benchmark their peers and competitors more effectively, comparing key metrics and relevant data,” Intelligize CEO Todd Hicks said. “Intelligize’s Company Insights links all relevant information to build a robust picture of competitors, their products and services, as well as developments in the wider marketplace.”

About Intelligize

Intelligize is the leading provider of best-in-class content, exclusive news collections, regulatory insights, and powerful analytical tools for compliance and transactional professionals. Intelligize offers a web-based research platform that ensures law firms, accounting firms, corporations and other organizations stay compliant with government regulations, build stronger deals and agreements, and deliver value to their shareholders and clients. Intelligize serves Fortune 500 companies, including Starbucks, IBM, Microsoft, Verizon and Walmart, as well as many of the top global law and accounting firms. In 2016, Intelligize became a wholly owned subsidiary of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of content-enabled workflow solutions designed specifically for professionals in the legal, risk management, corporate, government, law enforcement, accounting and academic markets. For more information, visit www.intelligize.com.

© Business Wire 2020

