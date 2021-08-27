Log in
New Invesco ETF on Xetra: access to sustainable companies from developed countries in the Pacific region excluding Japan

08/27/2021 | 08:12am EDT
The Invesco MSCI Pacific ex Japan ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF - Acc offers investors an investment in large and medium-sized companies from four of the five developed countries in the Pacific region. These include Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. Stocks from Japan, on the other hand, are not included.

Companies with significant business activities in tobacco, thermal coal, oil sands, controversial or chemical weapons, and recreational cannabis are excluded. Similarly, companies must not be involved in controversies that violate applicable norms and accepted standards.

The weighting of individual stocks is based on sustainability factors with the aim of overweighting those companies that have a robust ESG profile and are taking measures to help improve this profile.

The weighting of a stock is limited to a maximum of five per cent. Any dividend payments are reinvested.

Name

Asset class

ISIN

On-going charges

Distribution policy

Reference index

Invesco MSCI Pacific ex Japan ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF - Acc

Equity ETF

IE00BMDBMT65

0.19 per cent

Accumulating

MSCI Pacific ex Japan ESG Universal Select Business Screens Index

The product offering in Deutsche Börse's XTF segment currently comprises a total of 1,697 ETFs. With this selection and an average monthly trading volume of around €17 billion, Xetra is the leading trading venue for ETFs in Europe.


Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse Cash Market Division published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 12:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS