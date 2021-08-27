New Invesco ETF on Xetra: access to sustainable companies from developed countries in the Pacific region excluding Japan

The Invesco MSCI Pacific ex Japan ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF - Acc offers investors an investment in large and medium-sized companies from four of the five developed countries in the Pacific region. These include Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. Stocks from Japan, on the other hand, are not included.

Companies with significant business activities in tobacco, thermal coal, oil sands, controversial or chemical weapons, and recreational cannabis are excluded. Similarly, companies must not be involved in controversies that violate applicable norms and accepted standards.

The weighting of individual stocks is based on sustainability factors with the aim of overweighting those companies that have a robust ESG profile and are taking measures to help improve this profile.

The weighting of a stock is limited to a maximum of five per cent. Any dividend payments are reinvested.

Name Asset class ISIN On-going charges Distribution policy Reference index Invesco MSCI Pacific ex Japan ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF - Acc Equity ETF IE00BMDBMT65 0.19 per cent Accumulating MSCI Pacific ex Japan ESG Universal Select Business Screens Index

