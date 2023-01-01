New Israel Finance Minister Smotrich promises fiscal responsibility

JERUSALEM, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Bezalel Smotrich took over
as Israel's finance minister on Sunday, pledging fiscal
responsibility and a boost to competition while working to
tackle high living costs at a time of elevated inflation and
slowing global economic growth.
A host of ministries held changing of the guard ceremonies
on Sunday after a new government of right wing and religious
parties was sworn in last Thursday.
"Israel will be an island of stability and responsibility,"
the 42-year old Smotrich, head of the far-right pro-settler
Religious Zionism party, told Reuters after the ceremony at the
finance ministry.
He added that Israel would take all necessary steps to
support economic stability and be the "safest place" to invest.
Smotrich's comments continued to allay fears he would be
guided by Jewish biblical principles after he said last month
that economic strategy will be infused with religious beliefs
laid out in the Torah, predicting that this would help the
country prosper.
He declined to give specifics of his planned fiscal policy,
though acknowledged the country was entering a "challenging
period" and repeated his belief in free markets driven by the
business sector.
Smotrich said he feared inflation would become "sticky",
leading to more interest rate rises that would slow growth,
which is already forecast to drop this year to half of 2022's
6%.
Inflation is currently at a 14-year high of 5.3% while the
benchmark interest rate has soared to 3.25% from 0.1% in April,
with a likelihood of another hike to 3.75% on Monday.
Incoming economy minister Nir Barkat said he intends to ease
the "unbearable load" on businesses in Israel, declaring a "war
on regulation", which he called "a cancer on the economy".
Meanwhile, Israel's new police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who
was convicted in 2007 of incitement against Arabs and support
for a Jewish militant group, repeated a line he used on the
campaign trail saying, "every police officer should know that if
a terrorist comes to hurt you his blood is forfeit".
His predecessor Omer Bar Lev bristled at having been
assigned body guards due to what he described as threats by
far-right Jews angered at his comments about settler violence.
Departing defence minister Benny Gantz advised his successor
Yoav Galant to erect what he called a "protective wall" between
the military and politics while Galant stressed his belief that
Iran poses a serious threat to Israel and the region.
New tourism minister Haim Katz promised to promote tourism
in the occupied West Bank.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer
Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Dan Williams, Emily
Rose; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)