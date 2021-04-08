Log in
New Italian stimulus measures probably worth more than 32 billion euros -Draghi

04/08/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets journalists, in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's government is preparing a new stimulus package that will probably be worth more than 32 billion euros ($38.14 billion) to support the economy, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

A senior Treasury official told Reuters earlier that the measures would fund additional grants to businesses forced to close due to coronavirus restrictions and extend an existing debt moratorium for small and medium-sized companies.

The extra borrowing will probably push this year's fiscal gap above 10% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 9.5% in 2020 when the economy shrank by 8.9%, a government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2021
