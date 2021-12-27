New JLab GO Air Sport Help Fitness Enthusiasts Break Records Without Breaking The Bank

New True Wireless Earbuds Are Packed With Features And Still Leave Room For Gym Memberships

San Diego, CA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab is deepening its portfolio of sport-specific earbuds with the launch of the new GO Air Sport, a new true wireless product that combines a wallet-friendly price with class-leading features. Priced at just $30 and featuring JLab's signature level of accessible innovation, the feature-rich GO Air Sport provides fitness enthusiasts with a premium sport earbud at a price that still leaves funds available for new sneakers or a gym membership. JLab is the No. 1 sport headphone brand under $100[1] and expects the launch of the GO Air Sport to further solidify its ranking within this very competitive category. GO Air Sport will be available for pre-order at JLab.com beginning Dec. 27, 2021, with product shipping to customers starting early January, and will be available in graphite, light blue, green, sand, teal, and yellow.

Multiple studies have shown that music can boost mood, improve coordination, and increase performance during exercise. JLab's intention with the GO Air Sport was to create the ultimate sport-specific true wireless earbud in the under $50, including features designed to help people perform their best during workouts. With durability being a critical element in sport-specific earbuds, JLab designed the GO Air Sport to have an IP55 rating, making them sweat and splashproof, so they last through the most intense workouts. Since an earbud coming loose during a workout can be incredibly distracting, the GO Air Sport also features an earhook design and three sets of interchangeable gel eartips, ensuring a customizable and secure fit.

The GO Air Sport's impressive feature set doesn't end with its durability and fit. Touch controls add an extra element of convenience, allowing the user to pause, skip tracks, rewind, take calls, or activate Apple Siri or Google Assistant. Its dual connect technology enables the earbuds to be used independently when the wearer wants one ear open to better hear the world around them. Each earbud features 8+ hours of playtime, and the slim charging case holds an additional 22+ hours of battery life, making it capable of charging both earbuds at least three times to full capacity. The GO Air Sport also features custom-tuned 6mm neodymium dynamic drivers and three distinct EQ settings to achieve the perfect sound for the workout at hand.

As with all JLab true wireless products, the GO Air Sport is backed with an industry-leading 2-year warranty vs. the standard 1 year that most manufacturers offer. For those prone to losing their earbuds, JLab will also have individual replacements available to purchase at a fraction of the cost.

"JLab's sport portfolio has always been a bestselling category for us, and we wanted to add something that was the equivalent of our industry-leading GO Air POP. For fitness enthusiasts who want a rock-solid and high-tech set of true wireless earbuds that won't break the bank, the GO Air Sport hit on every level," said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

Full technical features include:

32+ hours playtime (8+ in each earbud)

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Built-In MEMS -42dB+/-3dB microphone in both buds

Patented Custom EQ3 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.1

Range: 30+ ft

Protocols: HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Codecs: SBC / AAC

Driver: 6mm custom-designed dynamic driver

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16Ω

Output: 92 dB

Input: 40mA

Earbud battery: 43mAh lithium polymer

Earbud charge time: 2.2 hours

Charging case battery: 350mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 2 hours

IP Rating: IPX55 (earbuds only)

Included charging case with integrated USB charging cable (24+ hours) and three sets of gel eartips

Weight: 57.5 g (earbuds + case) Earbuds: 12.3g each Case: 45.1 g

Available colors include graphite, green, light blue, sand, teal, and yellow

2-year warranty

About JLab

JLab is a leading personal audio company and #1 accessible True Wireless brand in America. JLab was founded in 2005 with the mission to enhance an active lifestyle through incredible sound, inspired design and innovative technology without the rock star price. No matter your passion, JLab keeps you GOing with high-quality gear; inspired designs and world-class, hassle-free customer support. For more information visit www.jlab.com.

[1] *Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, based on dollar sales, Jan-Oct, 2021. JLab Audio defines Sport Headphones as water resistant In Ear Clip and Ear Bud Clip stereo headphones.

