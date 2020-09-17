Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Jersey Natural Gas Provides Over 5,000 Free Energy-Saving Kits to Limited-Income Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:35am EDT

New Jersey Natural Gas

New Jersey Natural Gas Provides Over 5,000 Free Energy-Saving Kits to Limited-Income Customers 09/17/2020 - For Immediate Release

September 17, 2020, Wall, NJ - New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) reached a milestone in its commitment to help remove the barriers to energy efficiency, providing income-eligible customers with over 5,000 free energy-saving kits, containing energy and water-saving products to help them lower their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint. The achievement adds to NJNG's strong record of delivering energy-efficiency solutions to its customers, an important component of its broader sustainability and emissions reduction agenda.
NJNG's The SAVEGREEN Project®, in working with local foodbanks and other community organizations, ensured underserved customers had access to energy efficiency by distributing free energy-saving kits to limited-income households. 'Even the simplest efforts can be economical. With these kits, we are putting energy-efficiency solutions within reach for many of our customers, helping ease the energy burden for those who most need relief,' said Anne-Marie Peracchio, director of conservation and clean energy at New Jersey Natural Gas.
SAVEGREEN is one of the first utility-led, energy-efficiency initiatives in the state. And over the past 11 years, NJNG has invested more than $191 million in tools and resources to give customers greater control of their energy usage. The distribution of the kits is an expansion of NJNG's efforts, and demonstrates the impact energy efficiency can have on household budgets. The kits include user-friendly, direct-install measures - lighting, faucet aerators and showerheads, insulation gaskets and weatherstripping - along with information on more comprehensive energy efficiency and energy assistance programs to help customers manage their energy bills. When fully implemented, an energy-saving kit could help customers save an estimated average of $72 each year on their energy bills. (Estimates of energy savings are generalized, and no amount of energy savings is promised or guaranteed.)
Limited-income households may pay a disproportionate amount of income for energy, and are more likely disadvantaged by limited access to energy-efficiency programs, adding to the importance of this outreach and distribution through community partnerships. 'Thanks to New Jersey Natural Gas, this kit gives many of the families we serve a simple, first step to help control their energy costs and preserve housing affordability,' added former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, CEO and president of Fulfill, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, a distribution partner for the energy-saving kits.
NJNG encourages nonprofit organizations serving community members in need to contact SAVEGREEN at 848-206-8468 or energykit@njng.com to explore opportunities to provide free conservation kits to eligible clients. NJNG customers also can access deeply discounted energy conservation kits and other energy-saving products through the NJNG Marketplace at njng.com/marketplace.
As part of its Conserve to Preserve® efforts, NJNG provides additional tools and resources to help customers lower their energy bills, including NJNG's monthly e-newsletter E-Tips - which provides seasonal energy-saving tips, updates on energy-efficiency programs and incentives and information on special events and promotions. Visit the Save Energy & Money section of njng.com to learn more.
For more information on available energy-efficiency offerings, visit savegreenproject.com.

About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:
  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of nearly 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.
NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
'Like' us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

Contact:

Michael Kinney, Media
732-938-1031

Dennis Puma, Investors
732-938-1229

Return to Listing

Disclaimer

New Jersey Natural Gas Company published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 15:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aGEOX S P A : Group - 1H20 Results
PU
11:50aSOFINA : Share Buy Back – 17/09/2020
PU
11:50aGLOBALDATA : Next proves its resilience as it increases sales and profit guidance
PU
11:50aPARADOX INTERACTIVE : Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Empire of Sin Now Available for Pre-Order ahead of December 1st, 2020 Release
PU
11:50aSENSORION : launches a capital increase by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering. Read
PU
11:49aBPCE : Mise à disposition du deuxième amendement au document d'enregistrement universel 2019 du Groupe BPCE
GL
11:48aEnel gets binding bid from Macquarie for its Open Fiber stake
RE
11:47aKESKO OYJ : Corporation issues a positive profit warning thanks to stronger than anticipated sales and improved outlook for the remainder of the year
AQ
11:46aPAYPAL : Square's new products target business banking
AQ
11:46aKESKO OYJ : Corporation changes the consolidation method of Senukai in 's consolidated financial statements from a subsidiary to a joint venture from 1 July 2020 onwards
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group