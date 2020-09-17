New Jersey Natural Gas

New Jersey Natural Gas Provides Over 5,000 Free Energy-Saving Kits to Limited-Income Customers

09/17/2020 - For Immediate Release

September 17, 2020, Wall, NJ - New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) reached a milestone in its commitment to help remove the barriers to energy efficiency, providing income-eligible customers with over 5,000 free energy-saving kits, containing energy and water-saving products to help them lower their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint. The achievement adds to NJNG's strong record of delivering energy-efficiency solutions to its customers, an important component of its broader sustainability and emissions reduction agenda.

NJNG's The SAVEGREEN Project®, in working with local foodbanks and other community organizations, ensured underserved customers had access to energy efficiency by distributing free energy-saving kits to limited-income households. 'Even the simplest efforts can be economical. With these kits, we are putting energy-efficiency solutions within reach for many of our customers, helping ease the energy burden for those who most need relief,' said Anne-Marie Peracchio, director of conservation and clean energy at New Jersey Natural Gas.

SAVEGREEN is one of the first utility-led, energy-efficiency initiatives in the state. And over the past 11 years, NJNG has invested more than $191 million in tools and resources to give customers greater control of their energy usage. The distribution of the kits is an expansion of NJNG's efforts, and demonstrates the impact energy efficiency can have on household budgets. The kits include user-friendly, direct-install measures - lighting, faucet aerators and showerheads, insulation gaskets and weatherstripping - along with information on more comprehensive energy efficiency and energy assistance programs to help customers manage their energy bills. When fully implemented, an energy-saving kit could help customers save an estimated average of $72 each year on their energy bills. (Estimates of energy savings are generalized, and no amount of energy savings is promised or guaranteed.)

Limited-income households may pay a disproportionate amount of income for energy, and are more likely disadvantaged by limited access to energy-efficiency programs, adding to the importance of this outreach and distribution through community partnerships. 'Thanks to New Jersey Natural Gas, this kit gives many of the families we serve a simple, first step to help control their energy costs and preserve housing affordability,' added former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, CEO and president of Fulfill, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, a distribution partner for the energy-saving kits.

NJNG encourages nonprofit organizations serving community members in need to contact SAVEGREEN at 848-206-8468 or energykit@njng.com to explore opportunities to provide free conservation kits to eligible clients. NJNG customers also can access deeply discounted energy conservation kits and other energy-saving products through the NJNG Marketplace at njng.com/marketplace.

As part of its Conserve to Preserve® efforts, NJNG provides additional tools and resources to help customers lower their energy bills, including NJNG's monthly e-newsletter E-Tips - which provides seasonal energy-saving tips, updates on energy-efficiency programs and incentives and information on special events and promotions. Visit the Save Energy & Money section of njng.com to learn more.





For more information on available energy-efficiency offerings, visit savegreenproject.com

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of nearly 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Michael Kinney, Media

732-938-1031

Dennis Puma, Investors

732-938-1229

