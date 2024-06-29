(Reuters) - New Jersey authorities did not automatically renew liquor licenses at two of Donald Trump's golf clubs after the former president's New York felony convictions in May and have set a hearing for July 19 over the future of the licenses.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey attorney general's office said in an email on Friday that the convictions "raise concerns" about whether the clubs in Colts Neck and Bedminster should retain their liquor licenses. The state said Trump has a direct interest in the licenses even though they are in the name of his son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But earlier this month, when it was reported New Jersey was reviewing the licenses, the Trump Organization told NBC that there was nothing to review because the former president did not hold any liquor license and was not an officer or director of an entity that did.

The New Jersey attorney general's office said the liquor licenses were due to expire on June 30. The two clubs will get interim permits until the hearing. The licenses would normally be renewed without a hearing.

Trump became the first U.S. president with a criminal conviction after a New York jury found him guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case involving hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

New Jersey law bars "any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude" from holding a liquor license.

The July 19 hearing will follow Trump's sentencing in New York on July 11 in the hush-money case. The New Jersey attorney general's office said the liquor license applicant is required to demonstrate at the hearing they are qualified to continue holding the license.

A license for a third Trump-owned golf course in Pine Hill was renewed by the municipality, the attorney general's office said.

The Republican former president, who is running against Democratic President Joe Biden in November's election, also faces three more prosecutions in other courts over allegations of interference in the 2020 election that he lost to Biden and of mishandling classified information. Trump denies wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

