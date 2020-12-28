Log in
New Jet Fuel Additives Market 2020-2024 Will Showcase Inferior Market Growth Due to Pandemic | Technavio

12/28/2020 | 04:13pm EST
The new jet fuel additives market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005283/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Jet Fuel Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Jet Fuel Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the jet fuel additives market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the high growth of the aviation industry,” says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the jet fuel additives market size to grow by USD 325.84 million during the period 2020-2024.

Jet Fuel Additives Market Segment Highlights for 2020

  • The jet fuel additives market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 6.60%.
  • Based on the application, the passenger segment saw maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as the high growth of the aviation industry are driving the segment.
  • The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 34% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
  • The growing demand from emerging economies will significantly influence the jet fuel additives market growth in the APAC region.
  • China is one of the key markets for jet fuel additives in the APAC.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Commercial Aircraft Interface Device Market- The commercial aircraft interface device market is segmented by aircraft fitment (retrofit and line-fit), application (narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jet), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Aircraft Engine Electrical Wiring Harnesses and Cable Assembly Market- The aircraft engine electrical wiring harnesses and cable assembly market is segmented by application (turbofan engine and turboprop engine) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

  • The jet fuel additives market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
  • The jet fuel additives market is segmented by application (Passenger and Cargo) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including BASF SE, Chevron Corp., Cummins Inc., Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., Eni Spa, General Electric Co., Innospec Inc., NewMarket Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
