Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Jobs Report Shows Lower Unemployment Rates In States With GOP Governors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

States led by Republican governors continue to lead America's economic comeback as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Governors' decisive leadership has enabled states to adapt to unprecedented challenges, safely reopen their economies, and - as new federal unemployment data shows - lead the nation in getting citizens safely back to work.

According to a report released today from the U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics, GOP-led states have much lower unemployment rates than those led by Democratic governors. Nine of the ten states with the lowest unemployment rates in the country are led by Republican governors, with the top six, Nebraska (4.0%), Utah (4.1%), Idaho (4.2%), South Dakota (4.8%), Vermont (4.8%), and North Dakota (5.0%) all at 5% or less. Republicans govern the two states with the largest decline in unemployment rate, Massachusetts and Arizona, which each saw their rates decrease by nearly five points.

On the flip side, nine of the ten states with the highest unemployment rates in the country are governed by Democrats - all of which have an unemployment rate higher than 10%. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is currently presiding over the state with the highest unemployment rate in the nation (13.2%), followed by Rhode Island (12.8%), and New York and Hawaii tied at 12.5%. The latest numbers for Hawaii continue to highlight the miserable downward economic turn the state has experienced under Democratic Governor David Ige. In addition to having the third highest unemployment rate, Hawaii was the only state in the nation to experience a loss of jobs in August, bringing total job losses to over 16% for the year - the largest decline in the nation.

As the national unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August, half of all states with Democratic governors have an unemployment rate higher than the national average.

'Republican governors continue put working families first by focusing on safe recovery strategies that get people back to work,' said RGA Communications Director Amelia Chassé Alcivar. 'Today's jobs report is more evidence that Republican governors are leading America's comeback.'

Disclaimer

RGA – Republican Governors Association published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 18:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:24pThe Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
03:22pVIDEO RIVER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:21pUrgent Fraud Alert Issued for “Stand with Sophie” GoFundMe Page
GL
03:20pMEDIA ADVISORY : Standard Lithium Commences Operations at First-of-Its-Kind Direct Lithium Extraction Plant in Arkansas
GL
03:20pMEDIA ADVISORY : Standard Lithium Commences Operations at First-of-Its-Kind Direct Lithium Extraction Plant in Arkansas
AQ
03:19pDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : South Closed a First Tranche for $1,373,200 of Its Private Placement
AQ
03:19pECM and Cone Drive Integrate PCB Stator Technology Into Their Robotic Joint Actuator Applications
PR
03:19pStartup Waves and Stonybrook Services
GL
03:15pAIR TRAVEL CONSUMER REPORT : June 2020 and 2nd Quarter 2020 Numbers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group