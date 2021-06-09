New Krylon® Craft Spray Paints Make Projects More Colorful, Playful and Fun

DIYers will find on-trend finishes, sparkling shades and color-shifting paints for crafts that delight and surprise!

The Krylon® Brand is giving DIYers more reasons to be creative with fresh and fun craft spray paints that make projects more colorful, captivating and eye-catching. Part of the Krylon Design It Yourself™ (DIY) Series of products, the new aerosols in neon, metallic, on-trend and color-shifting shades are perfect for turning old furniture, cherished keepsakes and everyday objects into newfound treasures.

Four Ways to Get Crafty

From the Krylon® brand come more fantastic finishes for making the ordinary extraordinary including:

Krylon® Décor Selects that add on-trend pops of color to medium-sized projects. Available in a wide range of the latest pale hues and vibrant shades, these aerosols are great for refreshing furniture and home accent pieces. Décor Selects are craft foam safe, fast drying and excellent for indoor/outdoor use. Feel renewed with over 30 shades to choose from including new Satin Velvet Pine, Satin Buttered Hazelnut, Satin Matcha Green and Gloss Olive Oil. Fast drying

Krylon® Foil Metallic paints that take shine to a higher level, creating a foil-mirrored look on any interior surface. Crafters who love to brighten décor or give objects a charming luster will find an expanded assortment of colors in this popular line of sparkling aerosols. The spray paints are fast drying and great for wood, metal, glass and plaster/ceramic surfaces. Dazzle with new Red, Purple, Green, Blue or Yellow Foil.

Krylon® Neon colors that add zest and a hint of brilliance to any home. Craft projects get a vibrant boost with this bold array of striking shades that can infuse the essence of summer on wood, metal, wicker and other surfaces indoors and outside. For best results, use these bright colors on a white basecoat. Get playful with Neon Pink, Yellow, Green and Orange.

Krylon® Color Morph aerosols that keep things interesting by creating multicolored effects. This unique color-shifting paint is formulated to impress—as the light source and viewing angle changes, colors appear to change as well. Maximize the effect by starting with a black gloss basecoat. Turn heads with Purple-to-Green, Blue-to-Purple and Green-to-Gold options.

aerosols that keep things interesting by creating multicolored effects. This unique color-shifting paint is formulated to impress—as the light source and viewing angle changes, colors appear to change as well. Maximize the effect by starting with a black gloss basecoat.

“This year especially, we want to kick craft season into high gear by helping people bring good vibes into the home,” said Kristen Ashbrook, associate product manager for Krylon. “It’s time to pick up the pace again, look ahead and let imagination thrive, and now you can with shades that are naturally energetic, optimistic and on trend.”

Crafters can visit Krylon.com to check out new DIY Series aerosols as well as project tips, how-to videos and idea starters for making cool, creative and colorful springtime improvements.

About Krylon®

Krylon, a leading spray paint manufacturer, is a leader in color and known for innovation. The Krylon consumer products line includes a wide selection of paints and paint-related products, from general-purpose paints to home décor to specialty products and more. For more information, visit Krylon.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers’ paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson’s® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin-Williams.com.

