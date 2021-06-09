Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Krylon® Craft Spray Paints Make Projects More Colorful, Playful and Fun

06/09/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DIYers will find on-trend finishes, sparkling shades and color-shifting paints for crafts that delight and surprise!

The Krylon® Brand is giving DIYers more reasons to be creative with fresh and fun craft spray paints that make projects more colorful, captivating and eye-catching. Part of the Krylon Design It Yourself™ (DIY) Series of products, the new aerosols in neon, metallic, on-trend and color-shifting shades are perfect for turning old furniture, cherished keepsakes and everyday objects into newfound treasures.

Four Ways to Get Crafty

From the Krylon® brand come more fantastic finishes for making the ordinary extraordinary including:

  • Krylon® Décor Selects that add on-trend pops of color to medium-sized projects. Available in a wide range of the latest pale hues and vibrant shades, these aerosols are great for refreshing furniture and home accent pieces. Décor Selects are craft foam safe, fast drying and excellent for indoor/outdoor use.
    • Feel renewed with over 30 shades to choose from including new Satin Velvet Pine, Satin Buttered Hazelnut, Satin Matcha Green and Gloss Olive Oil.
    • Fast drying
  • Krylon® Foil Metallic paints that take shine to a higher level, creating a foil-mirrored look on any interior surface. Crafters who love to brighten décor or give objects a charming luster will find an expanded assortment of colors in this popular line of sparkling aerosols. The spray paints are fast drying and great for wood, metal, glass and plaster/ceramic surfaces.
    • Dazzle with new Red, Purple, Green, Blue or Yellow Foil.
    • Fast drying
  • Krylon® Neon colors that add zest and a hint of brilliance to any home. Craft projects get a vibrant boost with this bold array of striking shades that can infuse the essence of summer on wood, metal, wicker and other surfaces indoors and outside. For best results, use these bright colors on a white basecoat.
    • Get playful with Neon Pink, Yellow, Green and Orange.
    • Fast drying
  • Krylon® Color Morph aerosols that keep things interesting by creating multicolored effects. This unique color-shifting paint is formulated to impress—as the light source and viewing angle changes, colors appear to change as well. Maximize the effect by starting with a black gloss basecoat.
    • Turn heads with Purple-to-Green, Blue-to-Purple and Green-to-Gold options.
    • Fast drying

“This year especially, we want to kick craft season into high gear by helping people bring good vibes into the home,” said Kristen Ashbrook, associate product manager for Krylon. “It’s time to pick up the pace again, look ahead and let imagination thrive, and now you can with shades that are naturally energetic, optimistic and on trend.”

Crafters can visit Krylon.com to check out new DIY Series aerosols as well as project tips, how-to videos and idea starters for making cool, creative and colorful springtime improvements.

About Krylon®

Krylon, a leading spray paint manufacturer, is a leader in color and known for innovation. The Krylon consumer products line includes a wide selection of paints and paint-related products, from general-purpose paints to home décor to specialty products and more. For more information, visit Krylon.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers’ paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson’s® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin-Williams.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pPOSTE ITALIANE : the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 may 2021 have been published
PU
01:39pCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL  : These 75 Countries Have Lifted US Travel Restrictions
PU
01:39pCREDIT AGRICOLE S A  : Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a share repurchase program for 558.6 million euros
PU
01:38pMODERNA  : Some border measures set to ease as millions of Moderna vaccine doses expected soon
AQ
01:37pRAPID7  : Jeff Man on Mapping the MITRE ATT&CK Framework Against PCI
PU
01:37pJDE PEET N  : successfully prices inaugural EUR 2 billion multi-tranche bond issue
AQ
01:37pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Importance of an Effective Building Management System
PU
01:35pTENCENT  : Biden drops Trump attempt to ban TikTok, WeChat; orders new review
RE
01:35pAEGEAN AIRLINES S A  : Flight reschedules due to 4-hour Work Suspension of PanHellenic Union of Licensed Aeronautical Telecommunication Officers and Federation of Associations of HCAA (OSYPA) on June 10th, 2021
PU
01:35p22ND CENTURY  : Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Global Indexes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on weak summer kickoff for U.S. fuel demand
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting
4Clover Health reverses earlier gains as some meme stocks slip
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS