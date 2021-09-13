Log in
New Leafreport Research Reveals More Than Half of Tested CBD Teas and Coffees Had Inaccurate CBD Levels

09/13/2021 | 11:44am EDT
Report Finds That Only 48% of Tested Products Had CBD Levels Within 10% Of The Label

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Leafreport.com (“Leafreport” or the “Company”), the CBD industry's peer-reviewed watchdog website, announced today the results from a comprehensive review of cannabidiol (CBD) products from a variety of brands aimed at verifying if the label claims being made about potency were correct. Among the research findings, it was found that a little over half (52%) of the 29 products sent for testing contained the wrong amount of CBD. They were off from the labeled CBD content by anywhere from 11.5% to 62%.

Leafreport utilized a third-party testing facility for the report. Among the findings, the Company found that out of 14 teas and coffees that were advertised to contain broad or full-spectrum hemp extract, 11 (79%) were accurate and only 3 contained CBD. In addition, 14 (48%) of the tested products had CBD levels within 10% of the label, which is required for an A rating.

The testing also found that brands with multiple products scored well for one product but had lower scores for another product, suggesting problems with consistency.

“You can find CBD in almost anything, including tea and coffee, but do these products contain as much CBD as advertised, and are they accurately delivering what is promised to consumers? We felt it was important to test these products to get an answer to these questions,” said Lital Shafir, the head of product at Leafreport. “Leafreport’s mission is to help promote transparency across the CBD industry and educate consumers so they can access products that are safe and offer the contents being advertised. Reports like this shed light on CBD products, educate consumers and hopefully encourage companies to be more diligent about their testing standards.”

In addition, Leafreport tested three hemp-containing teas and coffees that didn’t claim to provide a specific amount of CBD. The tests found CBD and other cannabinoids in all three.

Leafreport utilized SC Labs, a reputable cannabis testing lab. The lab technicians tested the products and recorded the results in documents called certificates of analysis (CoAs). Next, Leafreport compared the level of CBD shown on the CoAs to the advertised amount and also looked at what other cannabinoids were detected by the tests, especially if the manufacturer claimed to use broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extract.

This report is one of many completed by Leafreport aimed at informing consumers about various aspects of the CBD industry. The Company has previously sent CBD products to the cannabis testing lab Canalysis to see if they contained the advertised levels of CBD, among other tests. These reports include recent deep-dives into topicalsediblesbeverages, and more.

To read the full report from Leafreport, visit: https://www.leafreport.com/education/leafreport-study-finds-that-over-half-of-tested-cbd-teas-coffees-had-inaccurate-cbd-levels-13438.

Visit Leafreport.com for additional reports and product information for consumers related to CBD products and other topics. 

About Leafreport: Leafreport is a science-based, peer-reviewed website designed to help consumers navigate the landscape of CBD. The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its patient-focused, educational content and medical reviews. The company medical review team consists of physicians, chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, chemists and naturopaths.

Contacts:

Lital Shafir

Head of product

Leafreport.com

lital.shafir@leafreport.com


Kyle Porter

CMW Media

CMWMedia.com

leafreport@cmwmedia.com

(858) 264-6600


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS