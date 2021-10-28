New Learn OnRobot Platform Provides Collaborative Application Know-How

Learn OnRobot is a free-to-all, online learning platform that guides users of all skill levels through the steps required to design and deploy collaborative robot applications.

OnRobot, the world leader in tools for collaborative robot applications, has launched Learn OnRobot, a free online training platform that guides users, step-by-step, through the process of designing and deploying cobot applications featuring OnRobot tools such as grippers, vision cameras, processing kits, and sensors in setups with all major cobot and light industrial robot brands.

Learn OnRobot is a free online platform featuring detailed tutorials and 3D simulations of the most popular applications for collaborative robots such as machine tending, palletizing, pick & place and sanding. (Photo: Business Wire)

Localized with support in nine languages, Learn OnRobot’s extensive library of simple, direct ‘How To’ videos and 3D simulations provides detailed information on collaborative applications, including machine tending, palletizing, pick & place, and sanding. The platform is accessible via PCs, smartphones and tablets, which enables easy access to Learn OnRobot resources from the shop floor during the deployment process. Learn OnRobot also mitigates labor shortages by enabling fast and effective collaborative automation deployments, empowering companies to respond quickly to challenging labor conditions.

“OnRobot’s solutions break down the barriers to automation adoption by making affordable, industry ready, easy-to-use technologies available to companies of all sizes,” says Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot. “Learn OnRobot continues this democratizing, barrier-busting tradition by making collaborative application know-how freely available to anyone with an internet connection, from prospective customers curious about our offerings, to partners, to integrators, and to end users of all skill levels looking to maximize the success of their automation deployment.”

The easy-to-navigate Learn OnRobot platform has three main sections, organized to help visitors get straight to the information they need:

The ‘Application’ section provides overviews of different collaborative applications, including best practices and deep dives into the specifics of successful application deployments.

The 'Product' section provides guidance on the OnRobot tool(s) best suited to each collaborative application, along with integration tips and insights.

The 'Robot Integration' section shows how to integrate the application with the robot arm, featuring separate tutorials for each supported brand of robot arms.

Stefan Stubgaard, Director of Application Research & Product Management at OnRobot, led the development of the new learning platform and sees Learn OnRobot as a great way for the company to pay the community back for many years of insightful conversations about the easiest and most effective ways to deploy industry-grade collaborative automation. “Learn OnRobot is designed to help answer integration questions and overcome deployment challenges,” he says. “The new platform is high on simplicity and usability. Using Learn OnRobot as their guide, integrators and end-users of all skill levels can make the most of their collaborative automation deployments.”

As OnRobot expands its line of tools, notes Stubgaard, additional resources will be added to the Learn OnRobot platform, ensuring a continuous learning experience across all OnRobot products.

The Learn OnRobot platform is complemented by OnRobot’s free, two-day training courses held monthly in OnRobot’s Dallas, Texas office.

Learn OnRobot is available free worldwide from the OnRobot website.

About OnRobot

OnRobot makes tools for collaborative applications from packaging, quality control and materials handling to machine tending, packaging, assembly, and surface finishing. OnRobot’s product range includes all-electric tools that don’t require pneumatics such as vacuum grippers, magnetic grippers, the award-winning Gecko gripping technology, force/torque sensors, a 2.5D vision system, screwdriver, sander kits, and tool changers. Supported by the free, Learn OnRobot e-learning platform, OnRobot makes it easy for users of all skill levels to deploy collaborative automation. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, OnRobot also has offices in Dallas, Soest (Germany), Barcelona, Warsaw, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Budapest.

