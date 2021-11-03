Log in
New Location For Our Plantation Office

11/03/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin and Cancer Associates (SCA) is pleased to announce a new office location for our Plantation office. One of our flagship locations for over 30 years has moved just down the street from the original location into a beautiful new suite of offices. The office will now be located at 261 N. University Drive, Suite 720, Plantation, FL 33324, .2 miles from the original location.

In the past 4 decades, SCA has grown to be one of the premier dermatology groups in the United States.

"In the past 4 decades, SCA has grown to be one of the premier dermatology groups in the United States. We offer extensive dermatology skin care services, cosmetic treatments and procedures and dermatologic surgery in over 30 locations throughout Florida. So naturally we are very excited about our beautiful, new location in Plantation and the opportunity to provide an enhanced welcoming environment and additional comfort to our patients," said Reuven Porges, MD, CEO of SCA.

The new location has some of the most advanced dermatologic equipment and expanded capacity to better serve our patients and the community. The Board Certified physicians and expertly trained medical staff at our Plantation office will continue to provide the same level of high-quality medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology care that our patients have come to expect from SCA group.

About Skin and Cancer Associates
Founded in the early 70's and headquartered in the Miami, Florida area, SCA is a partnership of over 30 dermatology practices. SCA provides care through approximately 50 Board-certified dermatologists, including prominent leaders. The Company's practices are supported by a scalable practice management infrastructure and a CAPP accredited dermatopathology lab.

Media Contact: 
Reuven Porges, M.D.: rp@admcorp.com
Skin & Cancer Associates
1111 Park Centre Blvd., Suite 300, Miami Gardens, FL 33169
Phone: (305) 623-5595 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-location-for-our-plantation-office-301415601.html

SOURCE Skin and Cancer Associates


© PRNewswire 2021
