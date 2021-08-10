Log in
New Look Selects Kibo Personalization to Expand Testing Into Mobile and Create Unified Customer Experiences Across Channels

08/10/2021 | 03:01am EDT
The global fashion retailer chooses Kibo for its robust testing capabilities and speedy implementation

Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, today announced that global fashion retailer New Look has selected Kibo Personalization to scale its testing and personalisation programme. New Look is planning to implement a holistic Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO) programme with Kibo across key channels, with a special focus on improved agility, more flexible testing and experimentation (utilising features like Dynamic Testing), advanced customer segmentation, analytics and insights, and out-of-the-box integrations with partners like Contentsquare.

“Kibo Personalization has what we were looking for in a new partner,” said Robyn Walker, Senior Optimisation Manager, New Look. “Not only does the company have a proven track record of fast onboarding and implementation, but it offers user-friendly yet robust testing capabilities to fit a wide variety of scenarios. We’re excited to expand our testing programme and to connect customer experiences across channels with a unified approach.”

New Look has several business goals that drove the selection of Kibo Personalization over other options. New Look is focused on driving new customer acquisition and retention with a variety of new experiences, and Kibo provides New Look the ability to easily and effectively scale its optimisation programme.

“We’re thrilled that New Look has selected Kibo Personalization,” said Vinesh Vis, CSO, Kibo. “Our robust, full-featured platform will easily scale with New Look as it expands into mobile and connect experiences across channels. We’re experienced in partnering with growing omnichannel companies that are ready to increase their testing and implementation of a variety of new experiences across customer touchpoints.”

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalised, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalisation from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, omnichannel commerce for B2C and B2B models, enterprise-grade order management, and customer data-enhanced point of sale. Global clients like Office Depot, Taco Bell, and Patagonia rely on Kibo's API-first, microservices architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, that meet high growth goals and customer expectations.


HOT NEWS