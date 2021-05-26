New Machine Learning Platform neurothink to Disrupt Industry, Launches at AIBC Summit Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Coming out of stealth after more than a year of research and development, neurothink™ announced its "radically accessible" machine learning technology platform at the AIBC Summit Dubai today.
Key Takeaways:
- New machine learning technology platform coming out of stealth at AIBC Summit in Dubai after more than a year of research and development.
- neurothink was founded to eliminate the frustrations caused by data science interfaces and inefficient GPU access while using typical cloud service provider platforms.
- neurothink focuses on making machine learning more readily available. neurothink's streamlined, low-friction process is focused on encouraging robust machine learning models on its own efficient and low-cost compute resources.
About neurothink
neurothink's vision is to remove complexity from AI/ML by providing industry-leading compute and virtualization resources in a secure, customizable and automated workflow. Learn more at www.neurothink.io.
