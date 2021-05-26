Log in
New Machine Learning Platform neurothink to Disrupt Industry, Launches at AIBC Summit Dubai

05/26/2021 | 09:20am EDT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Coming out of stealth after more than a year of research and development, neurothink™ announced its "radically accessible" machine learning technology platform at the AIBC Summit Dubai today.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • New machine learning technology platform coming out of stealth at AIBC Summit in Dubai after more than a year of research and development.
  • neurothink was founded to eliminate the frustrations caused by data science interfaces and inefficient GPU access while using typical cloud service provider platforms.
  • neurothink focuses on making machine learning more readily available. neurothink's streamlined, low-friction process is focused on encouraging robust machine learning models on its own efficient and low-cost compute resources.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/85338_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About neurothink

neurothink's vision is to remove complexity from AI/ML by providing industry-leading compute and virtualization resources in a secure, customizable and automated workflow. Learn more at www.neurothink.io.

Contacts:

Simon Cousins
scousins@adxnet.com

Source: ADX Labs, Inc.

Distributed by: Reportable, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85338


© Newsfilecorp 2021
