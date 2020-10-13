Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Maru/Blue Poll: Trudeau Government Gets Majority Support for Overall Direction and Governing, Management of Finances and Taxpayer Dollars, But Comes With Caution on Growing Deficit, Perception of Liberal Voter Nepotism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 06:31am EDT

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An extensive Maru/Blue Public Opinion poll indicates a majority of Canadians support the Trudeau government in its overall direction and governing of the country, and its actions and management of the national finances—how it is spending taxpayers' dollars, distributing those monies, and managing the deficit. However, a majority of Canadians harbour a caution on the growing deficit which should be a matter of focus, and a majority have a perception that the Liberals are just looking after places and people who vote for them, not everyone.

An index also demonstrates a majority (53.5%) support the Trudeau government across all provinces and regions with the exception of Alberta. The key findings of the poll of all Canadians show:

  • A majority (59%) believe the federal government is making the right decisions for Canada, supports their province with its transfers and spending (59%), has the right priorities (55%), is prudent in making choices (49%), and is fair and equitable on how it spends and distributes its money (49%)-- but half (51%) also say the Liberals are just looking after places and people who vote for them, not everyone.
  • Two-thirds (62%) say austerity shrinks the economy further, costs jobs, is out of step with the global reality, and it’s not time yet to rein in spending (57%)—with one third (33% or 10.2 million Canadian adults) who would be destitute without the federal government financial support they get—but a majority (67%) believe it’s time to focus on reducing spending because the deficit is growing too much.

The Maru/Blue Public Opinion Poll involved 1,515 randomly selected Canadian adults in both English and French from October 2-4, 2020 and is considered nationally accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a Bayesian Credibility Interval. Full results can be found at https://www.marublue.com/canadian-polls/federal-government-pulse

For more information contact:
John Wright
Executive Vice President
Public Opinion North America
Direct Toronto +1.416.700.4218
John.wright@marublue.com

www.marublue.com/public-opinion is a research channel for one of North America’s leading premium quality data services firms. www.marublue.com provides reliable global data for private, public, and not-for-profit sector clients. It is part of the www.marugroup.net

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
PR
06:40aLOCATIONAL QUALITY 2020 : Zug just ahead of Basel-Stadt; Geneva closing in on Zurich
PU
06:40aROXGOLD : Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
PU
06:40aOpen Market Operations - 13 October 2020
PU
06:40aPUMA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:39aROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces proposed offering of senior convertible notes
PR
06:38aEU seeks to bring order to confusing COVID-era travel
RE
06:38aALTERNUS ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:38aROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces proposed offering of common stock
PR
06:37aJ&J pauses coronavirus vaccine trials due to unexplained illness
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Global watchdogs agree rules for stablecoins like Facebook's Libra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group