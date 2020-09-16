Log in
New Master of Public Health program at Eastern Michigan University will train professionals in areas related to current global health crisis

09/16/2020 | 11:09am EDT

YPSILANTI, Mich., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University is launching a new graduate academic program that will offer what is so clearly needed during the worldwide health crisis – vitally important public health training for professionals to partner with individuals and communities to prevent disease and injury and promote optimal health for all people.

The Master of Public Health program was approved by the EMU Board of Regents at its regular meeting Thursday, June 18.

"Public health encompasses the shared disciplines of health education, health promotion and overall community health, making the Master of Public Health degree a highly valued degree in terms of employment," said Rhonda Longworth, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at EMU. "The current global health crisis as a result of COVID-19 is leading to greater interest in pursuing a public health degree."

Longworth said the new program is distinct among Eastern Michigan University peers in terms of its defined focus on public health education. Graduates from in the program will have achieved the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing core competencies and be eligible to sit for the Certified Health Education Specialist exam, which many employers require.

"In addition, many students expect to engage with the community while pursuing their degrees," Longworth said. "The University's proximity to the Washtenaw County Health Department, as well as health departments in surrounding counties, offers special opportunities for student involvement, potential field placement or employment."

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves nearly 18,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and, its graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-master-of-public-health-program-at-eastern-michigan-university-will-train-professionals-in-areas-related-to-current-global-health-crisis-301132435.html

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University


© PRNewswire 2020
