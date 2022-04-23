Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Mexico hit hard as wildfires sweep parched Southwest

04/23/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Smoke drifts from a fire in the neighbourhood of The Farm, in Colorado Springs

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) -Wind-driven wildfires in northern New Mexico burned multiple homes and forced hundreds to flee mountain villages as blazes raged in the parched U.S. Southwest at a time when the fire season is just beginning.

Two wildfires merged northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Friday and raced through 15 miles of forest driven by winds of over 75 mph (121 kph).

Air tankers and ground crews were able to fight the blaze on Saturday after a yet-untold number of houses burned south of the village of Mora.

To the northeast, a fire about 35 miles west of Taos doubled in size to become the largest burning in the United States, forcing the evacuation of a scout ranch and threatening several villages.

The wildfires are the most severe of nearly two dozen in the U.S. Southwest and raised concerns the region was in for a brutal fire year as a decades-long drought combined with abundant dry vegetation.

"Fire is still traveling very quickly, it is imperative residents comply with evacuation orders," San Miguel and Mora counties said in a news release.

The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires combined to burn 42,341 acres, an area larger than Florida's Disney World. The blaze turned east on Saturday, giving crews a chance to bulldoze fire breaks to protect Mora and other villages to the north, said incident commander Jayson Coil.

Climate change has lowered winter snowpacks and allowed larger and more extreme fires to start earlier in the year, according to scientists.

West of Taos, the Cooks Peak fire nearly doubled in size to 48,672 acres, forcing the evacuation of the Philmont Scout Ranch and threatening the village of Cimarron.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico;Editing by Andrea Ricci and Leslie Adler)

By Andrew Hay


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pNew Mexico hit hard as wildfires sweep parched Southwest
RE
05:44pThousands of farmers stage anti-tax protest in Argentine capital
RE
05:36pNew Mexico hit hard as wildfires sweep parched Southwest
RE
05:18pOne dead, more than 40 rescued after boat sinks in Lebanon's Tripoli port
RE
04:57pWHO says at least one child has died after increase of acute hepatitis cases in children
RE
04:54pWHO says at least one child has died after increase of acute hepatitis cases in children
RE
04:34pWorld Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks 'fruitful'
RE
04:00pFlorida's Disney bill a 'political tantrum' -expert
RE
03:58pWHO Says As Of 21 April 2022, At Least 169 Cases Of Acute Hepatitis Of Unknown Origin Have Been Reported From 12 Countries
RE
03:58pWho disease outbreak news on multi-country  acute, severe h…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content
2China's CNOOC starts production at 2 Bohai Sea oil blocks
3Credit Agricole S A : Communique
4The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Dentspl..
5Noram Lithium Corp. Completes Hole CVZ-73 (PH-08) on Its Zeus Lithium C..

HOT NEWS