New Moms at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Embrace Trailblazing Technology for Childbirth Planning as Their Hospital Sets a Record for Total Annual Births

Life is easier today for pregnant women and new mothers who are using groundbreaking technology at Sauk Prairie Healthcare to navigate childbirth and infant care.

The Sauk Prairie Birth Center is partnering with Wellbe, a healthcare technology company, to provide online self-navigation that gives moms the personalized and on-demand guidance they need.

“Education and preparation drive patient satisfaction and high-quality outcomes, and this technology makes it easier for moms to prepare for childbirth and care for their babies,” said Sue Shafranski, director of birth and women’s care at Sauk Prairie. “Our goal is to prepare families and enable them to connect with the healthcare team throughout the process.”

Sauk Prairie is the first obstetrics provider in the Midwest to take advantage of ConnectedCare™, Wellbe’s care automation solution. It is available to expectant mothers up to ten weeks prior to delivery and ten weeks post-delivery.

Care automation provides online forms, education, and assessments to mothers, reducing the overwhelming paperwork typically used in birthing centers. The information is tailored for each mother and presented to her digitally, so she can act on it easily. At the same time, the Birth Center staff has more time to work face-to-face with new moms.

“Unlike other hospitals nationwide, Sauk Prairie is seeing an increase in total births, with a record 402 babies delivered in 2021,” Shafranski said. “We expect the Wellbe platform will allow us to give each new mom the care she needs without increasing the size of our staff. We believe this type of innovation is attracting women to Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s Birth Center.”

“Sauk Prairie is taking advantage of care automation in new ways to improve outcomes with personalized, online guidance for patients from their care teams,” said Wellbe CEO James Dias. “We are excited to partner with Sauk Prairie to bring this innovation to their Birth Center.”

ConnectedCare is in place at Sauk Prairie with support from local philanthropist Lea Culver, who worked with the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation to fund the initiative.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s mission is to foster charitable giving that supports the vision of Sauk Prairie Healthcare, provide sound stewardship of contributions, and advance the health of our communities. Learn more at SaukPrairieHealthcare.org/Foundation.

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, for more than a decade, Wellbe is committed to building stronger patient-provider partnerships in every health journey by unleashing the power of care automation. Hospitals use ConnectedCare solutions across multiple service lines to increase patient engagement, preparation, and satisfaction by providing actionable information throughout the care journey while easing the burden on clinical staff to manage these activities. Learn more at Wellbe.me.

