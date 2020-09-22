New Monument Honoring the Heroes of Flight 93

On September 21, an intimate group gathered outside at the Old Parkland office campus in Dallas, Texas, to unveil and dedicate a new commissioned memorial paying tribute to the heroes of United Airlines Flight 93. In attendance were Chas Fagan, the sculptor of the monument, President George W. Bush, and Harlan Crow, Chairman of Crow Holdings.

The memorial commemorates the crew and passengers that retaliated against the terrorists aboard Flight 93 on the morning of September 11, 2001. The monument is named Non Sibi, Latin for “not for self”, and is located at the entrance of the Freedom Place building at Old Parkland. Non Sibi depicts an extraordinary act of sacrifice and courage by everyday U.S. citizens, carrying forward Freedom Place’s theme of altruism.

The monument features five larger-than-life bronze statues inspired by the words and actions of Todd Beamer, Jeremy Glick, Mark Bingham and Tom Burnett, who stormed the cockpit of United Airlines Flight 93 on the fateful day, and all passengers and crew aboard the plane. Rather than exact likenesses, the statues convey the complex emotions experienced - as captured in phone calls from the plane - varying from confusion, disbelief and terror to clarity and resolve. Struggling through that maze of emotions, the passengers and crew collectively developed a heroic, selfless plan of action, an amazing rationale for personal sacrifice. Ultimately, the memorial invites the viewer to experience and share the passengers’ mindset as they decide to take fate into their own hands, ultimately saving the lives of their fellow Americans on the ground. The memorial underscores the depth of gratitude owed to those whose courageous purpose was sealed with the words “Let’s Roll.” A nearby plaque lists the names of all 40 passengers and crew.

Commissioned by Harlan Crow, artist Chas Fagan created the Non Sibi monument. “The sculpture is an allegorical depiction of the emotions and the personal human experience that led to the passengers’ united decision to take action against the terrorists. It was inspired by the actual passengers that morning, their stories and perspectives, enhanced by their own words in phone calls to loved ones and people on the ground,” said Fagan.

About Chas Fagan

American artist Chas Fagan grew up in Belgium and rural Pennsylvania, gathering inspiration from the rich landscape and history of his surroundings. Chas’ ability to combine his artistic gifts with his knowledge of history has led to several high-profile commissions. Of note are the statue of President Reagan in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, a young Neil Armstrong statue for Purdue University (including a surrounding plaza with moon-boot prints), a sculpture of Rosa Parks in the Narthex of Washington National Cathedral, and a monumental-scale bronze sculpture in Dallas at Old Parkland titled Freedom’s Charge, featuring two Revolutionary War figures and a billowing battalion flag from Bunker Hill. Chas painted the official White House portrait of First Lady Barbara Bush and the official portrait of Mother Teresa for her canonization at St. Peter’s in Rome. He also sculpted George W. Bush and George H. W. Bush at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. A self-taught artist, Chas graduated from Yale University with a degree in Soviet Studies.

About Old Parkland

Parkland Hospital was founded in 1894 and remained a vital cog in the community through two World Wars before moving to a new location in the 1950s. The original building remained in use for a variety of city and county services before being abandoned. Crow Holdings, a national real estate investment management and development firm, purchased the vacant property in 2006 to preserve the historical landmark for the community. The property underwent a transformative renovation and redevelopment that created one of America's most significant and impactful office campuses. With neo-classical architecture built on a residential scale, the property resembles that of a university campus. This setting facilitates interaction and the sharing of ideas among the business leaders who office on campus. As part of the commitment to stimulating dialogue and nurturing dynamic thinking, Old Parkland brings in notable speakers - including top policy makers, commentators and academic experts - and hosts frequent debates on critical issues of the day.

