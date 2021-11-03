Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Multi-Brand Gift Card Bundles Powered by Blackhawk Network Give Shoppers Flexible Holiday Gifting Options, Drive Additional Revenue for Retailers

11/03/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New functionality enables retailers to offer additional gift cards right on their own website

With looming year-end shipping delays and out-of-stocks, consumers are once again looking to gift cards, which are primed for another big holiday season. To offer shoppers more flexible, personalized gifting options and help retailers drive additional gift card revenue, global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network has launched a new content expansion and multi-brand bundles functionality on its CashStar platform. Retailers can now offer their customers bundles of two complementary cards, or add-on gift cards at purchase right on their own website so shoppers can build personalized, experiential gift card bundles to gift or use themselves.

The new functionality allows retailers to choose which brands they would like to partner with from Blackhawk’s vast network of hundreds of brand partners and original content gift cards, while also giving retailers the flexibility to expand their offerings however they want. Feature options include:

  • Gift card content expansion: Shoppers can buy two cards from a retailer’s own site by selecting “add another card” during their existing gift card purchase and choosing an additional single brand or Blackhawk Originals™ card.
  • Bundling: Shoppers can buy an existing bundle of cards for a personalized, experiential gift. For example, a fun “date night” bundle might include a restaurant gift card combined with an entertainment gift card, or a “treat yourself” bundle could include a beauty gift card and a gift card from a quick service restaurant.
  • Bundling with Blackhawk Originals™: Shoppers can buy a bundle of the retailer’s own brand and Blackhawk’s multi-brand cards. The shopper selects “add another card” and chooses the multi-brand card they would like to add, or the retailer creates an experiential bundle pairing its brand with a complementary multi-brand card for a personalized gifting solution.

With any of the three available options, following the purchase, the recipient will receive an email with a link to view and activate the selected eGifts.

“Our holiday forecast1 found that multi-brand gift cards will be one of the most popular gift card categories this holiday season,” said Jennifer Philo, GVP, US digital commerce and loyalty, Blackhawk Network. “This new bundle option has allowed us to offer yet another flexible option for a personalized multi-brand experience for consumers, while also providing retailers the opportunity to gain some additional revenue and exposure to a new customer base that they may not have been reaching.”

The new functionality is available to existing Blackhawk Network partners who can work with their account manager to quickly get these bundle and content expansion options set up. To learn more about Blackhawk’s capabilities, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

1 “5 Ways to Prepare for Holiday 2021” is based on findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network in August 2021. The sample size included 2,000 respondents 18+ that purchased gifts in the past 12 months and plan to shop during holiday 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:01pHumana Specialty Pharmacy Wins National Patient Choice Award for Fourth Year in a Row
BU
02:01pMotorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results; Host Conference Call
BU
02:01pPATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE : Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et au nombre d'actions composant le capital social au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement general de l'amf
DJ
02:01pOrange County-Based Business Cali Brands Distro Offers Alternative, Holistic Option That Customers Say Helps Alleviates Pain
GL
02:01pKORECONX WEBINAR : Why Cannabis and RegA+ Are the Perfect Match
GL
02:01pBritehorn Partners Advises Tryon Title Agency on Acquisition by Leading Private Equity Firm
GL
02:01pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zillow Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
02:01pFlorida Smiles Dental in Lighthouse Point and Fort Lauderdale is Offering Emergency Dental Work to Patients
GL
02:01pAAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 2-With bond-buying 'taper' on track, Fed turns wary eye to infla..
2TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
3Record high stocks brace for Fed stimulus cut
4High prices, steady supply chain protect BMW from industry woes
5Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract

HOT NEWS