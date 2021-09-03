New OfReg Board Chairman Appointed

Grand Cayman, 3 September 2021 - Bringing over 35 years of telecommunications experience to the role, Rudy Ebanks has been appointed by Cabinet as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Utility Regulation and Competition (OfReg).

The appointment is in accordance with section 15 of the Utility Regulations and Competition Act (2021 Revision) and sections 9 and 10 of the Public Authorities Act (2020 Revision).

Mr. Ebanks formerly served on the OfReg Board as a non-Executive Director following a 36-year career in telecommunications with Cable & Wireless that spanned areas including engineering, sales, customer service, project and programme management, national and international carrier relations, regulatory and senior management.

He was responsible for leading a team of experts in the negotiations for liberalisation of the Cayman Islands telecommunications market and has had regulatory training at both Coventry University/UK and PURC (Public Utility Research Centre), University of Florida.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Border Control & Labour Hon. Chris Saunders said, 'Mr. Ebanks possesses strategic planning, leadership skills and integrity acquired from his extensive experience in telecommunications, and has sound knowledge of the Utility Regulations and Competition Act as well as the Public Authorities Act. My Cabinet colleagues and I are confident that his vast knowledge and experience will enable him to execute the duties of the Chair in a highly competent and politically neutral manner.'

Deputy Premier Saunders, who as Minister for Border Control & Labour has oversight responsibility for OfReg, said he looked forward to working with Mr. Ebanks.

Mr. Ebanks' appointment is for a three-year term and is effective immediately. The position has been vacant since 21 May 2021 following the resignation of the former Chairman, Dr. Hon Linford A. Pierson, OBE, JP.