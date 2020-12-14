New OnBoard Capabilities Help Boards And Leaders Streamline And Automate Governance Responsibilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, board and leadership governance responsibilities grew beyond traditional oversight to include COVID-19 response planning, DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives, and business resilience strategies. To tackle these challenges, boards and leaders have found themselves needing tools that improve their ability to collaborate, gather input from a wide array of sources, and act on it quickly.

Passageways, creator of the award-winning OnBoard board management software platform that securely connects organizations and their boards of directors, recently announced Minutes Builder. This tool enables organizations to take minutes in real-time within OnBoard and share them without switching between apps. With this new capability, organizations can capture in-meeting approvals, track attendance, record motions, and votes as they happen, and assign tasks for follow-up. This advanced workflow tool automates what has previously been an inefficient series of time-consuming, manual activities.

"Taking robust minutes is now easier than ever and more efficient," said Passageways Vice President of Product, Doug Wilson. "With Minutes Builder, we've taken an essential but time-consuming undertaking – capturing meeting minutes and quickly sharing them with attendees – and evolved them into an efficient workflow that seamlessly integrates with several existing features of OnBoard."

Meeting minutes serve as a single source of truth that attendees can refer back to when determining what was decided, what needs to be done in follow up, and by what date. Benefits of using Minutes Builder include:

Everything is self-contained in one app. The board Secretary or admin can take minutes directly within OnBoard, starting from their existing agenda. There's no need to juggle different apps and files.

The board Secretary or admin can take minutes directly within OnBoard, starting from their existing agenda. There's no need to juggle different apps and files. Faster capture and sharing. Because users never have to go outside of OnBoard to capture, edit, or share the minutes, meeting invitees have access to them even faster than before. For maximum flexibility, minutes can be even be exported as a Word Document or PDF and then attached to the next meeting agenda for faster approval.

Because users never have to go outside of OnBoard to capture, edit, or share the minutes, meeting invitees have access to them even faster than before. For maximum flexibility, minutes can be even be exported as a Word Document or PDF and then attached to the next meeting agenda for faster approval. A record that's secure from the start. Distributing minutes via email can expose sensitive meeting details not intended for public consumption. Taking and sharing minutes in OnBoard keeps them protected within the platform's robust security infrastructure.

Distributing minutes via email can expose sensitive meeting details not intended for public consumption. Taking and sharing minutes in OnBoard keeps them protected within the platform's robust security infrastructure. Valuable in all leadership meetings. Minutes Builder is so easy to use that it can improve the productivity and efficiency of leadership meetings outside the boardroom and throughout an entire organization.

"Minutes Builder improves execution for our customers, and is another example of how we listen to them to develop tools that enhance their ability to collaborate," said Passageways Co-Founder and CEO, Paroon Chadha. "Our customers have been asking for a better way to take and share minutes in their board, committee, and leadership meetings, and we've listened. Minutes Builder goes beyond note-taking and integrates with other OnBoard capabilities such as Tasks, Voting, and Approvals to create an advanced automated workflow all self-contained in one app."

Minutes Builder has the potential to be a driver of board success in 2021. More details about the functionality can be found on the Passageways website.

This news complements Passageways' launch of its Recover and Re-Imagine campaign, which offers new customers 90 days of OnBoard for free when they purchase by December 31, 2020. New customers will join the 2,000 global companies representing 12,000 boards and committees worldwide who already use and trust OnBoard, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Kenya, Bahrain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

About Passageways

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. OnBoard is trusted by more than 12,000 boards of directors and committees around the world, including public companies, private organizations, non-profit organizations, and government bodies. Learn more at Passageways.com.

