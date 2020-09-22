New Opportunity for Nebraska Community College Graduates to Earn Bachelor's Degrees Through Bellevue University

All Nebraska community college graduates who enroll in a Bellevue University bachelor’s degree program from now through June 30, 2021, will benefit from an innovative program that transfers in 60 credits or credits earned in an associate degree and applies the full cost of students’ associate degree tuition toward their Bellevue University tuition.

The Community College Promise program is open to all graduates of these Nebraska community colleges: Central Community College, Mid Plains Community College, Northeast Community College, Southeast Community College and Western Nebraska Community College. The program is open to all graduates, no matter when they completed their degree, or their major.

“The Community College Promise program is a new opportunity for community college graduates across the state to continue their path to a bachelor’s degree,” said Jim Nekuda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. “It builds on Bellevue University’s longtime partnership with these institutions to create transfer opportunities that add value to their students’ lives, and the health of their communities.” Nekuda added that the Community College Promise program will be evaluated by Bellevue University and each of the participating institutions after its first year to determine if it will be a permanent offering.

“Bellevue University recognizes and respects the high-quality education provided by our community college partners,” said Dr. Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University. She added, “community college students have always been encouraged to take general education courses and electives in their home communities. Bellevue University already accepts associate degrees in full, which saves students significant time and money.”

Since 2012, more than 3,500 Nebraska community college students have transferred credits to Bellevue University in order to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

About Bellevue University

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with more than 57,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation’s top military-friendly and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and everywhere online with more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org).

