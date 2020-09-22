Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Opportunity for Nebraska Community College Graduates to Earn Bachelor's Degrees Through Bellevue University

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

All Nebraska community college graduates who enroll in a Bellevue University bachelor’s degree program from now through June 30, 2021, will benefit from an innovative program that transfers in 60 credits or credits earned in an associate degree and applies the full cost of students’ associate degree tuition toward their Bellevue University tuition.

The Community College Promise program is open to all graduates of these Nebraska community colleges: Central Community College, Mid Plains Community College, Northeast Community College, Southeast Community College and Western Nebraska Community College. The program is open to all graduates, no matter when they completed their degree, or their major.

“The Community College Promise program is a new opportunity for community college graduates across the state to continue their path to a bachelor’s degree,” said Jim Nekuda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. “It builds on Bellevue University’s longtime partnership with these institutions to create transfer opportunities that add value to their students’ lives, and the health of their communities.” Nekuda added that the Community College Promise program will be evaluated by Bellevue University and each of the participating institutions after its first year to determine if it will be a permanent offering.

“Bellevue University recognizes and respects the high-quality education provided by our community college partners,” said Dr. Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University. She added, “community college students have always been encouraged to take general education courses and electives in their home communities. Bellevue University already accepts associate degrees in full, which saves students significant time and money.”

Since 2012, more than 3,500 Nebraska community college students have transferred credits to Bellevue University in order to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

About Bellevue University

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with more than 57,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation’s top military-friendly and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and everywhere online with more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:09aTELEHEALTH SERVICES : Helps Yale New Haven Health System Connect Community to Share Support for Isolated Patients
BU
07:07aMPCC : notification of primary insider trading cf. STA Sec. 4-2
AQ
07:07aREDSENSE MEDICAL : presents on Erik Penser Banks Bolagsdag, September 24
AQ
07:06aLOWE : Leverages Innovative Technology to Launch Contactless Pickup Lockers Nationwide
PR
07:06aSenet Closes $16M Funding Round to Drive Widespread Adoption of Low Power Wide Area Networks and Solutions
GL
07:05aASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : Voluntary announcement
PU
07:05aAtapattu Mudiyanselage Dammika Kumara Atapattu & Eyon Lanka Investment and Film Production International Company (Pvt) Limited (PV 125740)
PU
07:05aA rapid rise in battery innovation is playing a key role in clean energy transitions
PU
07:05aCHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - proposed election of an executive director; and appointment of the president
PU
07:05aTe Ao Māori i Te Pūtea Matua
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
3PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
4J D WETHERSPOON PLC : European stocks steady after sell-off, travel sector hit again
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils concepts for hydrogen-powered plane

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group