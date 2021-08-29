New Orleans homeless shelters scramble to bring in residents, facing storm and Covid surge

NEW ORLEANS Aug 29 (Reuters) - Alarmed aid workers raced to
get New Orleans' homeless off the streets on Sunday ahead of
fast-moving Hurricane Ida, a complicated, last-minute push made
all the more difficult by a severe outbreak of COVID-19 cases in
the state.
At shelters, workers were giving masks to those brought in
from the streets, while also checking temperatures and
administering rapid COVID tests. Per 100,0000 people, Louisiana
is seeing the nation's third-highest outbreak of the virus.
The fast-moving storm left little time to spare. Ida was set
to make landfall in Louisiana as Category 4 hurricane later on
Sunday, bringing flooding and winds of 150 miles per hour (240
kph) to parts of the Gulf Coast.
Still, some homeless shelter residents were too fearful of
catching COVID-19 in a crowded shelter to move indoors.
Greg King, 62, said he would rather risk being outside than
contract the Delta variant. King was one of about a dozen
homeless people under the Pontchartrain Expressway on Sunday
morning.
"I got my shot but I'd rather not go to the shelter. All the
guys in the shelter - they just don’t wear masks," King said.
Jerry Ruffin, a manager at Ozanam Inn, a men's shelter, said
the facility currently housed 54 people, slightly more than half
of its capacity.
"We're accepting everyone that needs shelter," Ruffin said.
The center had cut capacity as COVID-19 cases surged, but
opened up more ahead of the storm.
New Orleans Mission, another shelter, was near its 225
person capacity and said the city had been bringing in
residents.
Willie Hughes, 65, moved to New Orleans Mission on Friday,
despite concerns about COVID-19.
"I still wear my mask just in case," Hughes said.
(Reporting Devika Krishna Kumar in New Orleands and Liz Hampton
in Denver; Editing by Daniel Wallis)