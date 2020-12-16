Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New #OwnVoices Picture Book Classified by Traci Sorell Tells the Inspiring True Story of “Hidden Figure” Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer

12/16/2020 | 12:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming this spring from Millbrook Press™ an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer by award-winning Cherokee author Traci Sorell and acclaimed Métis illustrator Natasha Donovan traces Ross's journey from being the only girl in her high school math class to becoming an accomplished engineer and leader.

Mary Golda Ross worked on many classified projects as a twentieth-century aerospace engineer—and much of what she did remains a secret to this day. Yet, her work was of tremendous importance to the US space program. Designing airplanes and spacecraft as Lockheed Aircraft Corporation's first female engineer, she broke barriers as a Cherokee woman in a male-dominated field. Her unrivaled passion for math and the strong Cherokee values with which she was raised shaped her life and work. This empowering picture book will serve as a mirror, window, and door for aspiring young readers in STEM fields.

With engrossing prose and striking illustrations, Classified showcases Cherokee values including education, working cooperatively, remaining humble, and helping ensure equal opportunity and education for all.

Advance Praise for Classified:

"A stellar addition to the genre that will launch careers and inspire for generations, it deserves space alongside stories of other world leaders and innovators."—starred, Kirkus Reviews

Follow us online:

Blog: lernerbooks.blog

Twitter: @LernerBooks

Facebook: Lerner Publishing Group

Instagram: lernerbooks

 

About the Publisher

Millbrook Press publishes informational picture books and photo-driven titles for grades K–5. Our authors and illustrators approach curricular topics with fresh perspectives, unusual points of view, and a good dose of humor. Our fact-filled books draw readers in with engaging writing, high-quality photographs, and a wide variety of illustration styles. We believe nonfiction should be distinctive and memorable, both inside and out.

Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer

March 2021

$19.99 Hardcover, Jacketed

eBook Also Available

Ages 7–11

HC: 978-1-5415-7914-9

32 Pages 9 1/4 x 11

Attachment 


Lindsay Matvick
Lerner Publishing Group
6123323344
lmatvick@lernerbooks.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pCITYCON OYJ : decided on a quarterly distribution
AQ
12:31pATCO : Seeks Pause on Increases to Electricity and Natural Gas Distribution Rates to Support Alberta's Recovery
AQ
12:31pCSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:31pANTARES VISION S P A : Download file CS_AV_Applied_Vision_Corp_eng.
PU
12:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)
PR
12:31pWESTERN DENTAL : Opens New Office in Granada Hills, CA
BU
12:30pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
GL
12:30pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Biogen, Inc. (BIIB)
GL
12:30pDEADLINE ALERT FOR FAF, ZSAN, BMWYY, WFC, : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
12:29pANALYSIS : U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
2Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
3MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
4AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
5Stocks hit record highs on vaccine, stimulus, Brexit deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ