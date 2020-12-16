New #OwnVoices Picture Book Classified by Traci Sorell Tells the Inspiring True Story of “Hidden Figure” Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming this spring from Millbrook Press™ an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer by award-winning Cherokee author Traci Sorell and acclaimed Métis illustrator Natasha Donovan traces Ross's journey from being the only girl in her high school math class to becoming an accomplished engineer and leader.

Mary Golda Ross worked on many classified projects as a twentieth-century aerospace engineer—and much of what she did remains a secret to this day. Yet, her work was of tremendous importance to the US space program. Designing airplanes and spacecraft as Lockheed Aircraft Corporation's first female engineer, she broke barriers as a Cherokee woman in a male-dominated field. Her unrivaled passion for math and the strong Cherokee values with which she was raised shaped her life and work. This empowering picture book will serve as a mirror, window, and door for aspiring young readers in STEM fields.

With engrossing prose and striking illustrations, Classified showcases Cherokee values including education, working cooperatively, remaining humble, and helping ensure equal opportunity and education for all.

Advance Praise for Classified:

"A stellar addition to the genre that will launch careers and inspire for generations, it deserves space alongside stories of other world leaders and innovators."—starred, Kirkus Reviews

Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer

March 2021

$19.99 Hardcover, Jacketed

eBook Also Available

Ages 7–11

HC: 978-1-5415-7914-9

32 Pages ● 9 1/4 x 11

