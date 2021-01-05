Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Permanent Representative of Benin Presents Credentials

01/05/2021 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Benin to the United Nations, Marc Hermanne G. Araba, presented his credentials to the Secretariat today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Araba held numerous positions at his country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, including Ambassador and Permanent Secretary (2016-2017) and Deputy Director of International Organizations (2016). From 2009 to 2015, he was stationed at the Embassy of Benin in Geneva.

Among other key roles, Mr. Araba served as a Counsellor in charge of negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and issues related to the multilateral trading system, from 2007 to 2009. He was also Head of the Department in charge of International Political Organizations and Specialized Issues, a position he held concurrently with that of National Focal Point at the Permanent Secretariat of the Coordinating Bureau of the Least Developed Countries, from 2005 to 2007.

Mr. Araba holds a Master of Arts degree in international relations from the Taras Chevtchenko University of Kiev, Ukraine, and completed his first year of study at the Faculty of Law, Economics and Political Sciences of the National University of Benin.

He is married and has two children.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 20:13:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:37pCLEARONE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:37pRED RIVER BANCSHARES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:36pSoybean Futures Rise as Funds Pile Into Grains
DJ
03:35pEXPERION : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConference.com on January 7, 2021
PR
03:35pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Won't Try to Claw Back Jeff Immelt's Pay
DJ
03:32pSIRIUS XM : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials on SiriusXM
PU
03:32pSIRIUS XM : Get ready for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season with SiriusXM NBA Radio
PU
03:32pBluberi CFO Positions Company for Growth in 2021
PR
03:32pTriad Pro Innovators, Inc. Completes Reduction of Debt; Moves Forward With Product Development and Roll-Out
GL
03:30pDollar falls as yuan fix lifts risk currencies, Georgia elections in focus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL B : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ