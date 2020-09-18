New Phoenix Real Estate Podcast Empowers Homeowners by Educating Them About The Local Market

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sep 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffrey Buettner, a real estate marketing expert and Phoenix native, today announced the launch of two new online resources for consumers looking to buy or sell real estate in the Phoenix Metro area.



AZDigest.com is a consumer-facing real estate portal where home buyers can search for homes for sale without registering their personal information.



Additionally, a new real estate podcast called Market Updates with AZ Digest will be hosted on AZDigest.com. The Market Updates podcast will educate local consumers on the numbers, statistics, and metrics that tell the story of how the real estate market is shifting.



The podcast will be available to the public via most channels where podcasts can be listened to. Video and written transcripts of the episode's dialogue will be provided exclusively on AZDigest.com.



"Too often, big tech companies are thinking more about the consumer than local agents. We hope to change that. We are excited to help empower today's home buyers with even more knowledge about the Arizona real estate market than they already have," said Buettner.



AZDigest and the Market Updates podcast will be hosted by Buettner and other local phoenix real estate Agents. To view the new search website or listen to the most recent episodes of the podcast, visit https://AZDigest.com.

