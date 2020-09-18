Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Phoenix Real Estate Podcast Empowers Homeowners by Educating Them About The Local Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 08:05am EDT

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffrey Buettner, a real estate marketing expert and Phoenix native, today announced the launch of two new online resources for consumers looking to buy or sell real estate in the Phoenix Metro area.

AZ DIGEST - AZDigest.com

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sep 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffrey Buettner, a real estate marketing expert and Phoenix native, today announced the launch of two new online resources for consumers looking to buy or sell real estate in the Phoenix Metro area.

AZDigest.com is a consumer-facing real estate portal where home buyers can search for homes for sale without registering their personal information.

Additionally, a new real estate podcast called Market Updates with AZ Digest will be hosted on AZDigest.com. The Market Updates podcast will educate local consumers on the numbers, statistics, and metrics that tell the story of how the real estate market is shifting.

The podcast will be available to the public via most channels where podcasts can be listened to. Video and written transcripts of the episode's dialogue will be provided exclusively on AZDigest.com.

"Too often, big tech companies are thinking more about the consumer than local agents. We hope to change that. We are excited to help empower today's home buyers with even more knowledge about the Arizona real estate market than they already have," said Buettner.

AZDigest and the Market Updates podcast will be hosted by Buettner and other local phoenix real estate Agents. To view the new search website or listen to the most recent episodes of the podcast, visit https://AZDigest.com.

News Source: Jeffrey Buettner

Related link: https://AZDigest.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-phoenix-real-estate-podcast-empowers-homeowners-by-educating-them-about-the-local-market/

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05aNew Phoenix Real Estate Podcast Empowers Homeowners by Educating Them About The Local Market
SE
08:03aEXCLUSIVE : Trump to block U.S. downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday - officials
RE
08:02aRussia approves first prescription COVID-19 drug for sale in pharmacies
RE
08:01a$65 billion cash mystery puzzles Britain's audit office
RE
07:57aStocks weighed down by virus angst, lack of stimulus
RE
07:49aTech savvy, flexible workers boost COVID-hit Nordic economies
RE
07:47aFACTBOX : Who's bidding to be next World Trade Organization chief?
RE
07:47aOil prices fall after Haftar signals Libya output to resume
RE
07:43aTAKE FIVE : IPOs - Peak Optimism
RE
07:40aEURO AREA MONTHLY BALANCE OF PAYMENTS : July 2020 (444 KB)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
3COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline CEOs plead with White House to avert looming U.S. job cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group