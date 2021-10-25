Log in
New Polling Revealed and Discussed with Experts in Criminal Justice at Virtual Reporters Roundtables This Week

10/25/2021 | 09:42am EDT
One National and Two State Virtual Reporters Roundtables Held this week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship Commissions Barna Group to Conduct 2021 National Polling on Policing, Sentencing, and other Criminal Justice Issues—Results Revealed This Week--One National and Two State Roundtables Held in TN and OK 

Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is hosting three Zoom® virtual Reporters Roundtables to discuss the results of recent national polling by the Barna Group—asking Americans about their perceptions of crime, justice, and incarceration issues—including policing. 

After a brief discussion by panel experts, members of the media will be given a chance to submit their questions to the panel, via Zoom.  If you would like to register for one or all of the three roundtables, you can below:

The first virtual Reporters Roundtable will focus on criminal justice issues in the state of Tennessee on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 10:00am until 11:00am (CT).

A panel of state experts in Tennessee on criminal justice and prison reform will be featured during the virtual Reporters Roundtable.  Included on the panel will be:

The second virtual Reporters Roundtable will focus on criminal justice issues on a national level and will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 10:00am until 11:00am (ET). 

A panel of national experts on criminal justice and prison reform will be featured during the national virtual Reporters Roundtable.  Included on the panel will be:

The third virtual Reporters Roundtable will focus on criminal justice issues in the state of Oklahoma and will be Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 10:00am until 11:00am (CT).

Prison Fellowship
Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform.  With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.


