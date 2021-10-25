New Polling Revealed and Discussed with Experts in Criminal Justice at Virtual Reporters Roundtables This Week
10/25/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship Commissions Barna Group to Conduct 2021 National Polling on Policing, Sentencing, and other Criminal Justice Issues—Results Revealed This Week--One National and Two State Roundtables Held in TN and OK
Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is hosting three Zoom® virtual Reporters Roundtables to discuss the results of recent national polling by the Barna Group—asking Americans about their perceptions of crime, justice, and incarceration issues—including policing.
After a brief discussion by panel experts, members of the media will be given a chance to submit their questions to the panel, via Zoom. If you would like to register for one or all of the three roundtables, you can below:
Prison Fellowship Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.
Jim Forbes
Prison Fellowship
703-554-8540
jim_forbes@pfm.org