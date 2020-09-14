Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Pre-engineered Buildings Market Research Highlights Recovery Path for Businesses from COVID-19 based on End-Users - Industrial, Commercial, Infrastructure, and Residential | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

The new Pre-engineered Buildings Market Research from Technavio indicates Negative and Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005704/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Advantages of PEBs Over Traditional Buildings,” says a senior analyst for Materials at Technavio. Innovation and cost-effective operations have become pre-requisites across industries of all sectors. Similarly, the construction industry is focusing on these aspects, along with fast-paced construction, to cater to deadline-driven and detail-oriented projects of customers. PEBs can fulfill these requirements of modern infrastructure and offer various other advantages over traditional buildings. PEBs are sustainable as they are mostly made of recycled steel. They are extremely flexible and can be dismantled and easily relocated. Also, the construction cost of PEBs is around 25%-30% less than that of traditional buildings. These benefits of PEBs will contribute to the pre-engineered buildings market growth over the forecast period. As the markets recover Technavio expects the pre-engineered buildings market size to grow by USD 5.79 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the pre-engineered buildings market. Download free report sample

Pre-engineered Buildings Segment Highlights for 2020

  • The pre-engineered buildings market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -17.51%.
  • Industrial sector dominated the market in 2019.
  • The demand for PEBs is growing in the industrial sector, owing to their ease of installation and customization capabilities.
  • The global industrial sector is expected to grow significantly owing to the increase in demand for warehouses, workshops, and ports, specifically from the automobile, aerospace, and chemical industries.
  • Therefore, the growth of the industrial sector will drive the demand for PEBs across the world during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 53% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
  • The rising demand for industrial buildings, warehouses, and other infrastructure will significantly drive pre-engineered buildings market growth in this region over the forecast period.
  • China, India, and Japan are the key markets for pre-engineered buildings in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

  • The pre-engineered buildings market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
  • The pre-engineered buildings market is segmented by end-user (industrial, commercial, infrastructure, and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ATCO Ltd., Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., Everest Industries Ltd., Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Lindab AB, Nucor Corp., PEB Steel Buildings Co. Ltd., Pennar Industries Ltd., Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt. Ltd., and Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Coverage

Regions Covered
Worldwide
Topics Covered
COVID-19, Pre-engineered Buildings, and PEBs


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pKILROY REALTY : BofAML Virtual Conference_Company Update_September 2020
PU
05:57pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Provides Liquidity And Operational Updates
PR
05:56pDATADOG : Announces Distributed Tracing for AWS Step Functions
BU
05:55pBCRA Boosts Floating Rate Deposit Taking
PU
05:55pElectronic Credit Invoices in Debtors' Database
PU
05:55pBALLARD POWER : Launches Industry-Leading High-Power Density Fuel Cell Stack for Vehicle Propulsion
PU
05:55pPRESIDENT MADURO : OPEC+ shows the way towards oil markets stability
PU
05:55pDCP Midstream Joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network
GL
05:54pDCP MIDSTREAM LP : Joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network
AQ
05:49pASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Pricing Of Its Private Offering Of Additional Senior Notes Due 2028 And Additional Senior Notes Due 2030
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion
2UK's G4S rejects 2.95 billion pound offer from Canadian security firm GardaWorld
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : Switzerland's Six makes highest bid for Borsa Italiana - sources
4NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD. : NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : , Pebble Partnership leaders to provide Pebble Pr..
5ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group