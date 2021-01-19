New Pressure Relief Valves Market Research Report 2021-2025 | Industry Planning Structure for the New Normal | Technavio

The new pressure relief valves market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Relief Valves Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the pressure relief valves market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing periodic replacement activities,” says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the pressure relief valves market size to grow by USD 937.20 million during the period 2021-2025.

Pressure Relief Valves Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The pressure relief valves market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.78%.

Based on the end-user, the oil and gas segment saw maximum growth in 2020. To maintain a safe operable environment, pressure relief valves are installed in the drilling to the pumping processes of oil in offshore facilities.

Increasing investments in refining in APAC through new capacity additions and upgrading of existing refineries are expected to drive the growth of the oil and gas segment.

Regional Analysis

42% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The growth in the chemical industry is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the pressure relief valves market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for pressure relief valves in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The pressure relief valves market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The pressure relief valves market is segmented by the end-user (Oil & gas, Chemicals & petrochemicals, Power, Water & wastewater, and Other) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alfa Laval AB, Crane Co., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IMI Plc, LESER GmbH. & Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc

