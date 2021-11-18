New ReedGroup Public Health Solution for Large Employers' COVID-Related Disability and Absence Concerns

Outsourced accommodation management helps employers adapt to the pandemic

ReedGroup®, a leading provider of disability and absence management, today announced a new Public Health solution to help employers address and manage COVID-related absences, exemptions, and accommodations for their workforce, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included in the new Public Health solution:

Expanded ADA-related leave services that now cover accommodations for employees who can’t return to the workplace because they are medically unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,

Management of employees’ requests for religious exemptions from vaccine requirements,

Management of requests for other accommodations related to public health issues, such as working from home to avoid exposure in order to protect the health of someone at home,

Reporting that provides detailed, anonymized insights to allow employers to plan for future absences based on current data, and helps employers understand their workforce and make informed decisions about the pandemic and its impact on staffing.

The company will offer vaccine and test tracking in early 2022, to allow employers to verify employees’ vaccine or test status digitally and securely.

“The pandemic has raised new challenges and concerns for employers, who are trying to balance operational necessity with employee safety, as well as compliance with complex regulations. Whatever your organization's philosophy and approach to vaccination is, ReedGroup can support your absence management needs around vaccination accommodations,” said Kevin Curry, ReedGroup’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re here to take the complex tasks around accommodations and exemptions off employers’ plates, while helping to minimize their compliance risk.”

ReedGroup, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America®, is a leading leave of absence management organization providing outsourcing, software, and services to nearly half of the Fortune 100 companies.

