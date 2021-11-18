Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New ReedGroup Public Health Solution for Large Employers' COVID-Related Disability and Absence Concerns

11/18/2021 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Outsourced accommodation management helps employers adapt to the pandemic

ReedGroup®, a leading provider of disability and absence management, today announced a new Public Health solution to help employers address and manage COVID-related absences, exemptions, and accommodations for their workforce, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included in the new Public Health solution:

  • Expanded ADA-related leave services that now cover accommodations for employees who can’t return to the workplace because they are medically unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,
  • Management of employees’ requests for religious exemptions from vaccine requirements,
  • Management of requests for other accommodations related to public health issues, such as working from home to avoid exposure in order to protect the health of someone at home,
  • Reporting that provides detailed, anonymized insights to allow employers to plan for future absences based on current data, and helps employers understand their workforce and make informed decisions about the pandemic and its impact on staffing.

The company will offer vaccine and test tracking in early 2022, to allow employers to verify employees’ vaccine or test status digitally and securely.

“The pandemic has raised new challenges and concerns for employers, who are trying to balance operational necessity with employee safety, as well as compliance with complex regulations. Whatever your organization's philosophy and approach to vaccination is, ReedGroup can support your absence management needs around vaccination accommodations,” said Kevin Curry, ReedGroup’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re here to take the complex tasks around accommodations and exemptions off employers’ plates, while helping to minimize their compliance risk.”

ReedGroup, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America®, is a leading leave of absence management organization providing outsourcing, software, and services to nearly half of the Fortune 100 companies.

Visit ReedGroup.com or call 800-347-7443 for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aALMA MEDIA CORPORATION : Share repurchase 18.11.2021
AQ
11:31aTERVEYSTALO PLC : Share repurchase 18.11.2021
AQ
11:31aSUOMINEN CORPORATION : Share repurchase 18.11.2021
AQ
11:31a3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event
PR
11:31aFidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11:31aAMX Partners with Panopto to Streamline Video Recording and Sharing with New Software Integration for Modero Touch Panels
GL
11:31aSteelSky Ventures Invests in Raydiant Oximetry to Tackle Fetal Monitoring
GL
11:31aBLACK FRIDAY WHEELS & RIMS DEALS (2021) : Best Early Car & Truck Wheels & Rims Deals Collated by Retail Egg
BU
11:31aZero Trust Strategy and Microsegmentation Critical to Improve Cybersecurity in 2022
GL
11:31aZero Trust Strategy and Microsegmentation Critical to Improve Cybersecurity in 2022
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba warns of slowest revenue growth since debut
2DAIMLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
3Stocks, dollar pause their climbs; lira locked in tailspin
4Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on metaverse hopes

HOT NEWS