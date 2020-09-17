New Report Outlines How Philanthropy is Responding to 2020 Crises

We surveyed 250 foundation leaders and conducted more than a dozen in-depth interviews to assess how the sector is changing in three ways: resourcing, priorities, and internal operations. Across all three, we found shifts in practices yet few examples of increases in power sharing.
We found some significant shifts in practices including:
Resources – 60% of respondents have or plan to increase giving beyond 2020 planned levels with an average increase of 17%;
Priorities – an average of 26% of 2020 giving is now expected to go towards Covid-19 response and recovery, with a focus on programs to support communities; and
Internal operations – 85% of respondents are making changes to grantmaking practices to support existing grantees, including loosening restrictions and reducing reporting requirements.