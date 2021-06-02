Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Reports Correct the Record on Faulty Land Use Change Assertions

06/02/2021 | 09:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A pair of recent studies examining purported cropland expansion in the Midwest are based on a flawed methodology that 'suffers from accuracy and certainty issues,' according to a new review of the studies by researchers at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. In reviewing studies by Zhang et al. and Lark et al., the SIUE authors found that the inherent defects in their methodology 'severely hinder its use for estimating land use change over time.'

In their paper, Joshua Pritsolas and Randall Pearson of SIUE's GeoSpatial Mapping, Applications, and Research Center pointed out that both studies relied on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Cropland Data Layer (CDL) tool to estimate the conversion of grassland to cropland, a use for which the tool was not intended and is poorly suited. As the USDA itself has noted, 'Unfortunately, the pasture and grass-related land cover categories have traditionally had very low classification accuracy in the CDL,' meaning grassland is often confused with cropland in the CDL dataset.

The reliance of Zhang et al. and Lark et al. on USDA's CDL tool renders the results of both studies highly questionable. 'Given these issues, policy makers should exercise caution in referencing studies that have performed or integrated land cover/use change analysis that relies on the CDL,' according to Pritsolas and Pearson.

According to the SIUE analysis, it is likely that Zhang et al. and Lark et al. grossly overstated the amount of cropland expansion between 2008 and 2016 because the CDL tool frequently misclassified cropland as grassland in the early part of this time period. 'The cropland expansion claimed by Lark et al. (2020) and adopted by Zhang et al. (2021) has a high potential of being false change due to poor classification certainty in the earlier CDL,' the authors found.

Meanwhile, researchers from Purdue University, the University of Illinois-Chicago, and the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory earlier this month responded to unfounded criticism from a British consulting group about the land use change modeling framework developed by Purdue and the DOE. In a point-by-point rebuttal, the Purdue, UIC, and DOE authors corrected the record regarding their methodology for estimating land use change emissions. 'The existing literature has reached the conclusion that early research in this area significantly overstated the land use implications of biofuels,' they wrote. 'As the conversation continues, it is important for the community to remain focused on the big picture regarding agriculture's role as a very effective GHG mitigation tool that can shape the new policies to govern production and consumption of biofuels.'

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper commented on the importance of the new reports from both SIUE and Purdue, UIC, and DOE.

'As part of the process to propose Renewable Fuel Standard volumes for 2023 and beyond, the Environmental Protection Agency is currently analyzing the environmental impacts of the RFS to date,' Cooper said. 'At the same time, the National Academy of Sciences is examining the state of the science regarding lifecycle analysis of low-carbon transportation fuels like ethanol. Therefore, it is crucial that the scientific and regulatory communities have access to current, reliable data and robust methodologies for assessing the climate impacts of a broad array of transportation fuel options. Important decisions regarding the future of the RFS should be based on sound science-not political science. We applaud the experts at SIUE, Purdue, UIC, and DOE for defending their good work and scrutinizing questionable studies that misrepresent the lifecycle impacts of biofuels.'

RFA Chief Economist Scott Richman testified at a NAS hearing Monday and stressed the fact that historical predictions about land use/cover change have turned out to be greatly exaggerated. 'There has not been a significant increase in U.S. cropland since the Renewable Fuel Standard was expanded in 2007,' Richman said. 'Given the clarity of statistics on this fact, opponents have turned to contorting satellite-based imagery to try to find land cover and land use change.'

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 13:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aBLOOMSBURY ACQUISITION STRENGTHENS CONSUMER DIVISION : Acquisition of Head of Zeus Limited
AQ
09:50aSeedo Corp. Headed to Spain to Meet with Strategic Partners and Investors
GL
09:50aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2021-2 (PFMT 2021-2)
BU
09:49aRegistered unemployment fell by 129,378 people in May, the largest monthly reduction in the historical series
PU
09:49aAlexander Novak meets with Chairman of Fortescue Metals Group Andrew Forrest
PU
09:49aUK risks increasing isolation if it continues to keep its doors closed to international travel, says WTTC
PU
09:48aSAVANNAH ENERGY  : in talks to buy Exxon's stake in Chad, Cameroon assets
RE
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher as Meme Stocks Surge
DJ
09:47aBLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING  : Preliminary Results 2021
PU
09:47aGJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING  : Oslo Børs - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Received application for listing of bonds
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks near highs on recovery bets as oil extends rally above $70
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
4Stocks near highs on recovery bets as oil extends rally above $70
5COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..

HOT NEWS