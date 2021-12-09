Log in
New Republic Partners' Ralph Strayhorn Elected Vice Chairman of Golden Leaf Foundation Board of Directors and Chair of Investment Committee

12/09/2021 | 04:46pm EST
Golden LEAF Foundation Works to Improve North Carolina Communities Through Investment, Grant-Making and Job Creation

Ralph Strayhorn, chairman and chief executive officer of New Republic Partners, has been elected by the Golden LEAF Foundation board of directors to serve as vice chairman of its board and chair of its investment committee. The Golden LEAF investment committee oversees $1.4 billion in assets under management. Strayhorn is serving his third term on the foundation board as an appointee of the Secretary of State of North Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006077/en/

Ralph N. Strayhorn (Photo: Business Wire)

Ralph N. Strayhorn (Photo: Business Wire)

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. Over two decades, Golden LEAF has funded 1,962 projects totaling more than $1 billion and creating 66,000 jobs to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural, economically distressed and tobacco-dependent communities.

Strayhorn leads New Republic Partners, a financial services firm providing wealth management, investment solutions and banking services throughout the Southeast. A lifetime resident of North Carolina and career financial services professional in the Southeast, Strayhorn is familiar with the state’s business and economic challenges and opportunities.

“I believe strongly in Golden LEAF’s mission of providing grants and other assistance to local governments and nonprofits to support economic growth,” Strayhorn says. “I’m particularly interested in fostering growth in our community college system to prepare North Carolinians for careers in the new economy. The foundation has also supported continued technological advances in agricultural production, which will help rural residents build thriving careers.”

About Us

New Republic Partners

New Republic Partners is an innovative investment management, wealth advisory and lending solutions firm serving successful individuals and families, endowments, foundations and advisors who serve accredited investors. The firm is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and serves clients across the Southeast. Learn more at www.newrepublicpartners.com.

Investment advisory services offered by New Republic Capital. Not FDIC insured. No bank guarantee. May lose value. Broker dealer services and securities offered by New Republic Securities. Not FDIC insured. No bank guarantee. May lose value. Loan and deposit products offered by New Republic Bank. Equal Housing Lender Member FDIC

Golden LEAF Foundation

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grant-making, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.

The Foundation has provided lasting impact to tobacco-dependent, economically distressed, and rural areas of the state by helping create 66,000 jobs, more than $700 million in new payrolls, and more than 90,000 workers trained or retrained for higher wages.

For more information about Golden LEAF programs, please visit www.goldenleaf.org.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS