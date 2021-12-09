Log in
New Research Reveals: Half of Wisconsin Working Women Considering Quitting, 25% Higher than National Average

12/09/2021 | 03:01pm EST
A new detailed study of Wisconsin Working Women assesses women employees’ current outlook regarding their jobs, provides recommendations for employers

Kane Communications Group today released new research that reveals 50% of Wisconsin’s working women are considering quitting their current jobs. This is 25% higher than the national average reported in McKinsey & Company’s 2021 Women in the Workplace report1. The number of Wisconsin women considering quitting rises even higher – to 60% – for those working in the retail, food service and hospitality industries.

The Kane Insights: State of Working Women in Wisconsin report represents the first detailed, scientific analysis of Wisconsin working women, assessing their current feelings of wellbeing, support and satisfaction with their jobs and wider industries, including their levels of stress and what they need to make work, work for them. Commissioned by Wisconsin-based Kane Communications Group, the report also includes recommended actions from Wisconsin working women that businesses can take to become employers of choice. Read the full news release here.

The public can download the report for free at KaneInsights.com

Interview opportunity:

  • Kimberly Kane, President and CEO of Kane Communications Group, is available for interviews to discuss the research findings, what it means for Wisconsin employers, and what steps Wisconsin employers can take to position themselves to attract and retain Wisconsin women talent.

Media resources for download:

1Kinsey & Co. 2021 Women in the Workplace report p. 7


© Business Wire 2021
