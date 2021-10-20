New Research from GWI and SeeHer Reveals Women in the U.S. Are 50% More Likely Than Men to Say Their Mental Health Has Declined in the Past Year

Joint research delves into the mental strain COVID has had on women, as well as consumers’ perceptions on how women are represented in media

Today, global target audience insights company GWI in partnership with SeeHer, the leading global movement for increasing authentic portrayals of women and girls in advertising and media, released the findings of a bespoke report that examines the pandemic’s impact on women. The research explores the mental health impact on particular groups like moms and women of color, as well as the role that men play in this dynamic - both in terms of allyship and diverging perceptions. The report also offers insights into how brands and media can support women more effectively through their representation.

Key findings from the report include:

Mental Strain - Women vs. Men:

The pandemic has exposed the longstanding and delicate balancing act that women have maintained for years. From caring for families and partners to juggling careers, education, and finances women have been contending with increasing demands and fewer resources. As a result, women today are caught in a “Fragile (Im)balance” that any major crisis can easily upset.

Women in the US are 50 percent more likely than men to say their mental health has declined in the past year, and more than 30 percent of these women believe that the pandemic will have long-lasting effects on their mental health.

Household shopping for parents falls mainly to women: 76 percent of women report having this as a main responsibility, versus 63 percent of men.

One percent of U.S. men report being stay-at-home parents versus eight percent of women, reinforcing the impression of women as primary caregivers.

Representations in Media:

The media landscape has been inundated with sympathetic messaging around COVID-19; support for healthcare workers, families reuniting, and long-time friends catching up on Zoom calls. However, little has been created to specifically visualize the high-stress balancing act that is daily life for many women, immersed in addressing the needs of their families and their jobs. Even less has been done to normalize and encourage self-care for women, yet women’s experience with this mental burden directly influences the sorts of images and narratives to which they are most receptive.

Close to half of U.S. women surveyed want to see ads that show women finding ways to relax and care for themselves (47%).

There is a key difference in what is important in terms of media reflecting gender parity between men and women, and fathers and mothers; for example, men primarily want to see women portrayed as successful in their jobs (45%), a finding even more pronounced for fathers (50%). This contrasts with women’s preferences, which tend toward a desire to see women taking care of themselves and getting support at home from their partners.

Brands Leading with Purpose:

Since the onset of the pandemic, global consumers, and especially in the US, are expressing an increased desire to engage with brands that align with their values and show a clear commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community. This trend heavily impacts consumer spending habits as well as brand loyalty and expectations of the media.

50 percent of consumers report that when brands show support in times of crisis, it impacts their purchasing decisions (women: 45%, men: 50%).

2 out of 3 people agree that media (women: 64%; men: 66%) and brands (women: 60%; men: 59%) can shape how women see themselves during times of crisis.

Nearly half of fathers surveyed believe that the media has “a lot” of responsibility in addressing gender equality.

“As we emerge from this pandemic, it is evident that brands and the media will have to prioritize narratives that authentically and accurately represent the lived experiences of women, particularly in times of crisis and stress,” said SeeHer, ANA (Association of National Advertisers) Executive Vice President, Analytics, Insights and Measurement Latha Sarathy. “Given the clear responsibility consumers believe brands have in addressing gender equality in media, now is the perfect opportunity for brands to reassess the messages they’re putting into market.”

“In a year and a half of unprecedented change, getting direct, timely insights from impacted individuals has been critical for brands to respond to their customers’ top concerns,” GWI Chief Customer Officer and U.S. General Manager Carrie Seifer. “We’re proud to partner with SeeHer on such an important topic.”

