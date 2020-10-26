New Robotic Lawn Mower Market Research Highlights Recovery Path for Businesses from COVID-19 on Residential and Commercial End-users| Technavio

The new robotic lawn mower market research from Technavio indicates Neutral & Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the demand from commercial segment,” says a senior analyst for Industrials sector at Technavio.

The increasing demand from the commercial segment will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the robotic lawn mower market. Technological innovations have enabled market vendors to overcome challenges, such as low productivity, limited battery life, and the need for frequent maintenance of robotic lawn mowers. The adjustable shock absorbers components present in robotic lawn mowers adjust according to the slope and allow it to perform lawn mowing activity in large garden areas with an uneven ground surface. The self-navigation features and cordless structure of robotic lawn mowers also provide flexibility in movement and prevent damage caused by uneven land surfaces or slopes. These features are expected to encourage commercial end-users, such as golf fields, hotels, sports fields, and parks to shift from manual cutting machines to robotic lawn mowers for garden and lawn care.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the robotic lawn mower market size to grow by USD 436.16 million during the period 2020-2024.

Robotic Lawn Mower Segment Highlights for 2020

The robotic lawn mower market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 18.42%.

Market vendors are increasingly focusing on expanding their product offerings in the residential segment.

They are also offering low-noise and zero-emission tools to cater to the rising demand for quieter gardening equipment.

Such factors, coupled with the campaigns against noise-generating garden equipment, are expected to fuel the demand for robotic lawn mowers from the residential segment.

However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the commercial segment.

Regional Analysis

48% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.

The introduction of stringent emission laws, the increasing number of large-scale landscape restoration projects, and the rising adoption of green technology for gardening are contributing to robotic land mower market growth in this region.

Sweden and Germany are the key markets for robotic lawn mowers in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America.

Notes:

The robotic lawn mower market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.

The robotic lawn mower market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), end-user (residential and commercial), and size of the lawns (small-sized lawns, medium-sized lawns, and large-sized lawns).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & CO. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna Group, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, The Toro Co., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa.

