New S.Korea president concerned about slower growth, weaker won

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's new President Yoon
Suk-yeol said on Friday he was worried about slower economic
growth for the year ahead, with the country logging a trade
deficit and currency markets growing more volatile.
"Financial and FX market volatilities are increasing due to
the fallouts from the COVID pandemic and global supply chain
hiccups, along with inflation and global monetary policy
responses, while swinging into trade deficits and slower
economic growth are also our concerns," Yoon said, hosting his
first official policy meeting on the economy with the finance
minister and the governor of the central bank.
On Thursday, the won closed onshore trading at the
weakest level since July 2009, sparking worries that a weaker
currency could further fuel inflation now at a 13-year high. The
won has depreciated 7.7% against the dollar so far this
year.
The central bank in April raised its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 1.50% in a surprise move to ramp up the
fight against inflation, and now faces pressure to do more as
the U.S. Federal Reserve takes an aggressive approach to raising
rates.
It is rare for the presidential office to hold a policy
meeting with both the finance minister and the Bank of Korea
Governor as attendees.
BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong began his four-year term in
April, and Choo Kyung-ho began his job as Yoon's first finance
minister in early May.
