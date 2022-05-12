Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New S.Korea president concerned about slower growth, weaker won

05/12/2022 | 11:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday he was worried about slower economic growth for the year ahead, with the country logging a trade deficit and currency markets growing more volatile.

"Financial and FX market volatilities are increasing due to the fallouts from the COVID pandemic and global supply chain hiccups, along with inflation and global monetary policy responses, while swinging into trade deficits and slower economic growth are also our concerns," Yoon said, hosting his first official policy meeting on the economy with the finance minister and the governor of the central bank.

On Thursday, the won closed onshore trading at the weakest level since July 2009, sparking worries that a weaker currency could further fuel inflation now at a 13-year high. The won has depreciated 7.7% against the dollar so far this year.

The central bank in April raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% in a surprise move to ramp up the fight against inflation, and now faces pressure to do more as the U.S. Federal Reserve takes an aggressive approach to raising rates.

It is rare for the presidential office to hold a policy meeting with both the finance minister and the Bank of Korea Governor as attendees.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong began his four-year term in April, and Choo Kyung-ho began his job as Yoon's first finance minister in early May. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aCalifornia regulator rejects desalination plant despite historic drought
RE
12:17aScarred by crisis, election newcomers aim to unseat Lebanon's elite
RE
12:16aThailand's economy likely grew modestly in Q1, stung by high inflation
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aFood security, Moldova in focus at G7 foreign minister meeting
RE
12:13aIndonesia seizes cooking oil shipment bound for East Timor
RE
12:10aAsian shares trim weekly losses, dollar steady near 20-year highs
RE
12:07aSouth africa inflation to average 5.9% this year, 4…
RE
12:07aSouth africa gdp growth seen at 1.8% in 2022, 2023…
RE
12:07aSouth african reserve bank to raise repo rate by 50…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange FTX CEO reveals stake in trading app Robinhood
2Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeove..
3Asian shares trim weekly losses, dollar steady near 20-year highs
4Oil climbs even as weaker demand concerns cap gains
5The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Unity Softw..

HOT NEWS