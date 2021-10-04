Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Samples of Stamp Taxes for Bottled Alcoholic Beverages Enter into Force as from 1 April 2022

10/04/2021 | 01:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Minister of Finance has signed an order amending the deadline of entering into force of the new samples of tax stamps for bottled alcoholic beverages from 1 January 2022 to 1 April 2022. The reason for this change is a request for extending the deadline and talks with industry organisations, the members of which are the biggest importers, producers and traders in alcoholic beverages in the country. The businesses shared with the minister of finance their arguments against the deadline of 1 January 2022 by emphasizing the hardships and obstacles for the business processes related to the planning and selling of excise duty goods when introducing a new sample of stamp taxes within this deadline.

The Ministry of Finance took the decision after analysing a number of factors related to the COVID-19 epidemic situation in the country which have lead to the lack of predictability for alcohol producers and traders and the difficulties they have with the planning and selling of excise duty goods. The measure taken will support immensely the activity of businesses by enabling the sale of the released alcoholic beverages with the old stamp taxes. Since the alcoholic beverages sold on the market are goods with a paid excise duty, extending the deadline for entering into force of the new sample will not influence directly the excise duty revenues of the state budget.

The deadline of 1 January 2022 for entering into force of the new samples of stamp taxes for tobacco products is preserved.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Bulgaria published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 05:47:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:55aADLER S A : has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio
EQ
01:54aAsian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
RE
01:54aPRESS RELEASE : Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio
DJ
01:52aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Asian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
RE
01:52aWESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : WESTGRUND AG initiates review of strategic options
DJ
01:51aENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
01:50aADLER REAL ESTATE AG : ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options
DJ
01:50aNHOA : Trading Update
BU
01:49aExplanatory Brief for Exchanges (Demutualisation and Merger) (Amendment) Bill
PU
01:49aARYZTA : Financial and Business Review
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Global Times
2Asian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
3News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
4Galapagos : announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Ph..
5Delta Air's ticket sales improve, reinstates initial Q3 revenue view

HOT NEWS