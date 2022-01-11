New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G now available in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now available for purchase online at Samsung.ca, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at national retailer and carrier partners across Canada. Delivering fan-favourite, premium features in a well-rounded package, Galaxy S21 FE 5G takes everyday exploration and expression to the next level - with eye-catching design, powerful performance, pro-grade cameras, and a seamless experience across Galaxy devices including Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch41.



“At the core of our Fan Edition series is a commitment to making flagship innovation available to everyone,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “With Galaxy S21 FE 5G, we’ve built on the Canadian success of our Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy S21 5G lineups with premium enhancements that deliver the mobile experience our Galaxy fans expect.”

Fan-favourite Galaxy Innovations in a Refined Flagship Package

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is designed to fuel the passions of Galaxy fans. Whether in the hands of a gaming guru, a social star or a fashion trendsetter, Galaxy S21 FE 5G helps users get even more out of the activities they love.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a sleek, signature design that revisits the fan-favourite Contour-Cut frame of the Galaxy S21 Series. With four epic colour options and a premium, modern haze finish , Galaxy fans can choose the device that best reflects their unique personality and style.





that revisits the fan-favourite Contour-Cut frame of the Galaxy S21 Series. With and a , Galaxy fans can choose the device that best reflects their unique personality and style. Experience our fastest Galaxy processor yet 2 , 3 and be wowed by ultra-crisp, fast-moving graphics and picture quality, combined with a 240Hz touch response rate capable of lightning-fast reactions speeds 4 . Level up gaming, livestreaming, video editing and multitasking experiences with the silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate and brilliantly vivid Dynamic AMOLED 2X display .





and be wowed by ultra-crisp, fast-moving graphics and picture quality, combined with a capable of lightning-fast reactions speeds . Level up gaming, livestreaming, video editing and multitasking experiences with the and brilliantly vivid . The all-day Intelligent battery 5 is built to deliver high-speed performance that lasts from work, to home, and everywhere in between. Galaxy S21 FE 5G also works seamlessly within the Galaxy ecosystem of devices to keep you connected– with Wireless PowerShare 6 , users can give an extra boost to their Galaxy Buds2 or Galaxy Watch4 1 while on the go.





is built to deliver high-speed performance that lasts from work, to home, and everywhere in between. Galaxy S21 FE 5G also works seamlessly within the Galaxy ecosystem of devices to keep you connected– with Wireless PowerShare , users can give an extra boost to their Galaxy Buds2 or Galaxy Watch4 while on the go. Galaxy S21 FE 5G is equipped with the same celebrated pro-grade camera setup of the Galaxy S21 5G. Use Improved Night Mode settings7 to enhance low-light shots while out on the town with friends, or get everyone in the selfie and look your best with enhanced AI Face Restoration. Plus, Dual Recording keeps you on top of the action in front of as well as behind you - the Galaxy S21 FE 5G camera can capture views from both lenses at the same time.

Canadian Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now available for purchase in Canada at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores and national retail and carrier partners across Canada.

128GB model: Available in Graphite, White, Olive, Lavender for $949.99 (our regular price).

Available in Graphite, White, Olive, Lavender for $949.99 (our regular price). 256GB model: Available in Graphite for $1,039.99 (our regular price).

For more information on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, please see: https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s21-5g/galaxy-s21-fe-5g/

Purchase Offers



AIR MILES® Offers

From January 11 to March 9, 2022, Canadians who purchase select Galaxy S21 FE 5G at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive 200 Bonus Miles8.

Trade-In Offers

Canadians can trade in their old smartphone until March 9, 2022 and receive a credit of up to $150 towards the purchase of Galaxy S21 FE 5G, in addition to the trade-in value of their old device. The trade-in program is being supported on Samsung.com/ca, SES locations and at select national retailers and carriers in Canada9.

Starting January 18, 2022, customers who purchase Galaxy S21 FE 5G on Samsung.com/ca and participate in the trade-in program will receive an instant promotional trade-in credit of $150 plus the residual value of their trade-in device, applied upfront towards the purchase price of their new Galaxy S21 FE 5G (before taxes)10.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track11.

Until March 9, 2022, customers who purchase Samsung Care+ coverage for an eligible new Galaxy S21 FE 5G at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive 100 Bonus Miles12.

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair, and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

CONTACT:

Katelin Onishi

North Strategic

Tel: +1-613-883-4684

katelin.onishi@northstrategic.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/597e5520-c17d-4804-8884-62fdeb65ccbc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54ccedb8-5112-46cf-a8ac-199a16116639

________________________

1 Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch4 sold separately.

2 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

3 Compared to Galaxy S20 5G.

4 Available in 120Hz display setting and in the Game Mode.

5 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.



6 Wireless PowerShare limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones and accessories with WPC Qi wireless charging. Check samsung.com for compatibility. May not work with certain accessories, covers or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Speed and power efficiency of charge varies by device.

7 Compared to Galaxy S20 5G.

8 Offer valid from January 11, 2021 to March 9, 2022. Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. During the offer period, purchase select Galaxy S21 FE (SM-G990WZAAXAC, SM-G990WZWAXAC, SM-G990WLGAXAC, SM-G990WLVAXAC, SM-G990WZAEXAC) and get 200 AIR MILES Bonus Miles.

AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase.

Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of the offer end date. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Outright purchases only.

Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.

®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

9 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $150, in addition to the trade-in value of the Eligible Trade-in Product, when you:

(i) purchase eligible Galaxy S21 FE 5G device between January 11th, 2022 and March 9th, 2022 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your eligible smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”) by March 9th, 2022; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 14 calendar days of receiving the waybill

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $150 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions.

10 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $150, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

(i) purchase an eligible Galaxy S21 FE 5G device between January 11th, 2022 and March 9th, 2022 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by March 9th, 2022; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $150 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing a Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for full terms and conditions.

11 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

12 Offer valid from January 11, 2022 to March 9, 2022. Get 100 Bonus Miles when you purchase Samsung Care+ with your new eligible Samsung device between January 11, 2022 to April 4, 2022. Offer available exclusively online at samsung.com/ca when you purchase Samsung Care+ together with a select Galaxy S21 FE (SM-G990WZAAXAC, SM-G990WZWAXAC, SM-G990WLGAXAC, SM-G990WLVAXAC, SM-G990WZAEXAC) (“eligible Samsung device”). Purchase of eligible Samsung device and Samsung Care+ must be made at the same time and in a single transaction.

Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of the offer end date. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Outright purchases only.

Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.

®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.



