New Sanford & Hall Report at Price College of Business Advances a More Civil Society

NORMAN, Okla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma has launched the Sanford & Hall Report, which examines a breadth and depth of challenges that have risen to the top of the C-Suite agenda and are necessary for effective board meeting preparation.

Drawing on national security career experiences from 9/11 to the modern pandemic, co-hosts Adriana Sanford, a global threats expert, and retired Rear Adm. Garry Hall will address how to secure national and global supply, resiliency and post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

"Our challenge is not to tell you what to think, but to make you think," said Hall. "A thinking individual makes better decisions for themselves, their family and their community. Advancing critical thinking advances a more civil society."

The new video series launches Friday, Oct. 30, and is being offered through the college's Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business, home to OU's graduate business programs.



"We are fortunate to have Adm. Garry Hall involved in this endeavor with Acting Director of Executive Education Adriana Sanford," said Shad Satterthwaite, director of executive business programs and aerospace and defense at the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business. "Admiral Hall brings his in-depth analytical background to the discussion of these real-world problems. The reports that he and Adriana discuss represent important challenges in our current environment."

The Sanford & Hall Report is offered complimentary online through YouTube and at price.ou.edu/s&hReport, along with additional information, including speaker bios.

The following topics are scheduled throughout October and into November:

Counterfeiting and Piracy

Street Gangs and Human Trafficking

Trade-Based Money Laundering

Cyber Criminals and the Dangers of the Dark Web

International TV commentator and award-winning cybersecurity and global threats expert Adriana Sanford, J.D. dual LL.M, is the acting director of executive education at the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business, a faculty member of the Price College of Business and a Senior Fellow at the OU Center for Intelligence and National Security.

Retired Rear Adm. Garry E. Hall USN received a political appointment to serve as a senior director on the National Security Council and special assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. On the NSC, he was responsible for human rights, humanitarian assistance, immigration and migration, atrocity prevention, United Nations operations, democracies and fragile states.

The Price College of Business's website is price.ou.edu.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sanford--hall-report-at-price-college-of-business-advances-a-more-civil-society-301164039.html

SOURCE The University of Oklahoma Price College of Business