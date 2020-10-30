Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Sanford & Hall Report at Price College of Business Advances a More Civil Society

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

NORMAN, Okla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma has launched the Sanford & Hall Report, which examines a breadth and depth of challenges that have risen to the top of the C-Suite agenda and are necessary for effective board meeting preparation.

Drawing on national security career experiences from 9/11 to the modern pandemic, co-hosts Adriana Sanford, a global threats expert, and retired Rear Adm. Garry Hall will address how to secure national and global supply, resiliency and post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

"Our challenge is not to tell you what to think, but to make you think," said Hall. "A thinking individual makes better decisions for themselves, their family and their community. Advancing critical thinking advances a more civil society."

The new video series launches Friday, Oct. 30, and is being offered through the college's Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business, home to OU's graduate business programs.

"We are fortunate to have Adm. Garry Hall involved in this endeavor with Acting Director of Executive Education Adriana Sanford," said Shad Satterthwaite, director of executive business programs and aerospace and defense at the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business. "Admiral Hall brings his in-depth analytical background to the discussion of these real-world problems. The reports that he and Adriana discuss represent important challenges in our current environment."

The Sanford & Hall Report is offered complimentary online through YouTube and at price.ou.edu/s&hReport, along with additional information, including speaker bios.

The following topics are scheduled throughout October and into November:

  • Counterfeiting and Piracy
  • Street Gangs and Human Trafficking
  • Trade-Based Money Laundering
  • Cyber Criminals and the Dangers of the Dark Web

International TV commentator and award-winning cybersecurity and global threats expert Adriana Sanford, J.D. dual LL.M, is the acting director of executive education at the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business, a faculty member of the Price College of Business and a Senior Fellow at the OU Center for Intelligence and National Security.

Retired Rear Adm. Garry E. Hall USN received a political appointment to serve as a senior director on the National Security Council and special assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. On the NSC, he was responsible for human rights, humanitarian assistance, immigration and migration, atrocity prevention, United Nations operations, democracies and fragile states.

The Price College of Business's website is price.ou.edu.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sanford--hall-report-at-price-college-of-business-advances-a-more-civil-society-301164039.html

SOURCE The University of Oklahoma Price College of Business

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:31pSOUTHWEST GAS : Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report
PR
06:31pJEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP : acquires Wexler Insurance Agency / IJB
PR
06:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
06:31pCONTAINER BOARD MARKET 2020-2024 : Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio
BU
06:30pFESTI : Publication of Q3 2020 results on 4 November 2020
AQ
06:30pENTERGY : Damage Assessments Expected to be Completed Today
PU
06:30pINTERNATIONAL LAW : women have right to sexual and reproductive health
PU
06:30pDecisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates)
PU
06:29pQualcomm, FedEx, auto executives to propose transport policies for world in transition
RE
06:28pCREDIT SUISSE : Italian payments firm Nexi leads race for $10 bln Nets takeover - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group