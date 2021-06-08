Mrs. Deepa Liyanage has been appointed as the new Secretary to the State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation.
She received her appointment letter from Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, at the Presidential Secretariat, today (08).
Mrs. Deepa Liyanage is a Special Grade officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service.
Disclaimer
The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 13:26:06 UTC.